Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless AI Agent Security is a commercial non-human identity tool by Akeyless Security. Silence Laboratories Silent Compute is a commercial key management tool by Silence Laboratories. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping AI agents into production need Akeyless AI Agent Security because it solves the actual problem: AI workloads can't use traditional credential rotation and need identity that works across cloud, SaaS, and legacy systems simultaneously. The platform's zero-knowledge cryptography with Distributed Fragments Cryptography means secrets never exist in plaintext anywhere, and its real-time session monitoring plus AI-powered anomaly detection covers both PR.AA identity controls and DE.CM continuous monitoring that most PAM tools leave to separate tools. Skip this if you're still managing a handful of service accounts with static secrets; Akeyless assumes you've already accepted that secrets management must be automated and cryptographically separated from access decisions.
Silence Laboratories Silent Compute
Organizations protecting high-value cryptographic operations across distributed teams will find Silent Compute's threshold signature approach eliminates the single point of failure that makes traditional key management a compliance liability. The MPC architecture means no party ever holds a complete key, which directly satisfies NIST CSF 2.0's PR.AA requirement for limiting access to authorized entities without requiring infrastructure redesign. This is a specialist tool for firms handling multi-party transactions, custody operations, or cross-organizational computation; general PAM buyers wanting centralized credential vaults should look elsewhere.
Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control
MPC-based platform for threshold cryptography & privacy-preserving computation.
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless AI Agent Security vs Silence Laboratories Silent Compute for your non-human identity needs.
Akeyless AI Agent Security: Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem..
Silence Laboratories Silent Compute: MPC-based platform for threshold cryptography & privacy-preserving computation. built by Silence Laboratories. Core capabilities include Secure multi-party computation (MPC), Threshold signature schemes, Distributed key generation..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless AI Agent Security differentiates with Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem. Silence Laboratories Silent Compute differentiates with Secure multi-party computation (MPC), Threshold signature schemes, Distributed key generation.
Akeyless AI Agent Security is developed by Akeyless Security. Silence Laboratories Silent Compute is developed by Silence Laboratories. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless AI Agent Security and Silence Laboratories Silent Compute serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases: both cover Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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