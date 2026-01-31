Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless AI Agent Security is a commercial non-human identity tool by Akeyless Security. Securden Unified PAM is a commercial privileged access management tool by Securden. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping AI agents into production need Akeyless AI Agent Security because it solves the actual problem: AI workloads can't use traditional credential rotation and need identity that works across cloud, SaaS, and legacy systems simultaneously. The platform's zero-knowledge cryptography with Distributed Fragments Cryptography means secrets never exist in plaintext anywhere, and its real-time session monitoring plus AI-powered anomaly detection covers both PR.AA identity controls and DE.CM continuous monitoring that most PAM tools leave to separate tools. Skip this if you're still managing a handful of service accounts with static secrets; Akeyless assumes you've already accepted that secrets management must be automated and cryptographically separated from access decisions.
Mid-market and enterprise teams with sprawling admin accounts across Windows, Linux, databases, and cloud platforms need Securden Unified PAM because it actually discovers and rotates credentials at scale instead of requiring manual inventory work. The platform covers all four NIST foundational areas,identity management, asset discovery, continuous monitoring, and incident forensics,which means you're not bolting session recording onto a password vault. Skip this if your environment is mostly SaaS applications and Azure AD; Securden's strength is on-premises and hybrid infrastructure where privileged sprawl gets out of hand.
Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control
Unified PAM platform for privileged account, session, endpoint & vendor access mgmt
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless AI Agent Security vs Securden Unified PAM for your non-human identity needs.
Akeyless AI Agent Security: Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem..
Securden Unified PAM: Unified PAM platform for privileged account, session, endpoint & vendor access mgmt. built by Securden. Core capabilities include Privileged account discovery across Windows, Linux, Mac, databases, and applications, Automated password rotation for admin, service accounts, and SSH keys, Remote session management with RDP, SSH, SQL connections..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless AI Agent Security differentiates with Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem. Securden Unified PAM differentiates with Privileged account discovery across Windows, Linux, Mac, databases, and applications, Automated password rotation for admin, service accounts, and SSH keys, Remote session management with RDP, SSH, SQL connections.
Akeyless AI Agent Security is developed by Akeyless Security. Securden Unified PAM is developed by Securden. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless AI Agent Security and Securden Unified PAM serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases: both cover Secrets Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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