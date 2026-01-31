Akeyless AI Agent Security: Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem..

Securden Unified PAM: Unified PAM platform for privileged account, session, endpoint & vendor access mgmt. built by Securden. Core capabilities include Privileged account discovery across Windows, Linux, Mac, databases, and applications, Automated password rotation for admin, service accounts, and SSH keys, Remote session management with RDP, SSH, SQL connections..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.