Akeyless AI Agent Security: Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem..

SailPoint Agent Identity Security: Governance and security platform for AI agents and their access to resources. built by SailPoint. Core capabilities include AI agent aggregation from multiple cloud platforms, Unique identity registration for each AI agent, Human ownership assignment with multiple owner support..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.