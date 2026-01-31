Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless AI Agent Security is a commercial non-human identity tool by Akeyless Security. SailPoint Agent Identity Security is a commercial non-human identity tool by SailPoint. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping AI agents into production need Akeyless AI Agent Security because it solves the actual problem: AI workloads can't use traditional credential rotation and need identity that works across cloud, SaaS, and legacy systems simultaneously. The platform's zero-knowledge cryptography with Distributed Fragments Cryptography means secrets never exist in plaintext anywhere, and its real-time session monitoring plus AI-powered anomaly detection covers both PR.AA identity controls and DE.CM continuous monitoring that most PAM tools leave to separate tools. Skip this if you're still managing a handful of service accounts with static secrets; Akeyless assumes you've already accepted that secrets management must be automated and cryptographically separated from access decisions.
SailPoint Agent Identity Security
Enterprise and mid-market security teams struggling to govern AI agent proliferation across AWS, Azure, and GCP will find real value in SailPoint Agent Identity Security because it's the only platform treating agents as first-class identities requiring the same access controls as humans. The tool aggregates agents across multiple cloud providers, assigns human ownership with automated updates tied to role changes, and surfaces indirect access patterns that homegrown inventories consistently miss. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet standardized on cloud platforms or still treats agent access as a development concern rather than a governance requirement.
Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control
Governance and security platform for AI agents and their access to resources
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless AI Agent Security vs SailPoint Agent Identity Security for your non-human identity needs.
Akeyless AI Agent Security: Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem..
SailPoint Agent Identity Security: Governance and security platform for AI agents and their access to resources. built by SailPoint. Core capabilities include AI agent aggregation from multiple cloud platforms, Unique identity registration for each AI agent, Human ownership assignment with multiple owner support..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless AI Agent Security differentiates with Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem. SailPoint Agent Identity Security differentiates with AI agent aggregation from multiple cloud platforms, Unique identity registration for each AI agent, Human ownership assignment with multiple owner support.
Akeyless AI Agent Security is developed by Akeyless Security. SailPoint Agent Identity Security is developed by SailPoint. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless AI Agent Security and SailPoint Agent Identity Security serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases: both are Non-Human Identity tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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