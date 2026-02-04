Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads is a commercial non-human identity tool by Aembit. SailPoint Agent Identity Security is a commercial non-human identity tool by SailPoint. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads
Enterprise security teams deploying AI agents across multiple cloud environments need Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads because it's the only platform that treats machine identities as first-class citizens with the same access control rigor you'd apply to humans. The platform's secretless authentication model and just-in-time credential delivery eliminate the credential sprawl that makes AI workload breaches catastrophic, while runtime policy enforcement covers both NIST PR.AA identity governance and DE.CM continuous monitoring simultaneously. Skip this if your organization is still treating agent access as a bolt-on to user IAM; Aembit requires you to rethink identity architecture, not just bolt on another tool.
SailPoint Agent Identity Security
Enterprise and mid-market security teams struggling to govern AI agent proliferation across AWS, Azure, and GCP will find real value in SailPoint Agent Identity Security because it's the only platform treating agents as first-class identities requiring the same access controls as humans. The tool aggregates agents across multiple cloud providers, assigns human ownership with automated updates tied to role changes, and surfaces indirect access patterns that homegrown inventories consistently miss. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet standardized on cloud platforms or still treats agent access as a development concern rather than a governance requirement.
IAM platform for securing AI agents & workloads with policy-based access control
Governance and security platform for AI agents and their access to resources
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Common questions about comparing Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads vs SailPoint Agent Identity Security for your non-human identity needs.
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads: IAM platform for securing AI agents & workloads with policy-based access control. built by Aembit. Core capabilities include Centralized policy-based access control for non-human identities, Blended identity combining agent identity with user context, Multi-factor authentication for machines with dynamic conditional access..
SailPoint Agent Identity Security: Governance and security platform for AI agents and their access to resources. built by SailPoint. Core capabilities include AI agent aggregation from multiple cloud platforms, Unique identity registration for each AI agent, Human ownership assignment with multiple owner support..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads differentiates with Centralized policy-based access control for non-human identities, Blended identity combining agent identity with user context, Multi-factor authentication for machines with dynamic conditional access. SailPoint Agent Identity Security differentiates with AI agent aggregation from multiple cloud platforms, Unique identity registration for each AI agent, Human ownership assignment with multiple owner support.
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads is developed by Aembit. SailPoint Agent Identity Security is developed by SailPoint. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads integrates with Terraform, Amazon Key Manager, Azure Key Vault, HashiCorp Vault, Crowdstrike Falcon and 4 more. SailPoint Agent Identity Security integrates with AWS, Azure, Google Cloud Platform, Salesforce. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads and SailPoint Agent Identity Security serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases: both are Non-Human Identity tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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