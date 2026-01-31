Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless AI Agent Security is a commercial non-human identity tool by Akeyless Security. Permiso Non-Human Identity Security is a commercial non-human identity tool by Permiso. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping AI agents into production need Akeyless AI Agent Security because it solves the actual problem: AI workloads can't use traditional credential rotation and need identity that works across cloud, SaaS, and legacy systems simultaneously. The platform's zero-knowledge cryptography with Distributed Fragments Cryptography means secrets never exist in plaintext anywhere, and its real-time session monitoring plus AI-powered anomaly detection covers both PR.AA identity controls and DE.CM continuous monitoring that most PAM tools leave to separate tools. Skip this if you're still managing a handful of service accounts with static secrets; Akeyless assumes you've already accepted that secrets management must be automated and cryptographically separated from access decisions.
Permiso Non-Human Identity Security
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in orphaned service accounts and overpermissioned API keys across multiple clouds will find real value in Permiso Non-Human Identity Security; it inventories and tracks non-human identities across IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS in one place, then catches the ones behaving badly through continuous runtime monitoring and anomaly detection. The Universal Identity Graph maps identity relationships that most teams never see, and NIST DE.CM continuous monitoring coverage proves the tool is built for finding what's actually active versus what's abandoned. Skip this if your primary concern is identity governance and enforcement; Permiso is detection and inventory first, policy automation second.
Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control
NHI security platform for inventory, monitoring & threat detection across clouds
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless AI Agent Security vs Permiso Non-Human Identity Security for your non-human identity needs.
Akeyless AI Agent Security: Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem..
Permiso Non-Human Identity Security: NHI security platform for inventory, monitoring & threat detection across clouds. built by Permiso. Core capabilities include Non-human identity inventory across IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS, Universal Identity Graph for identity mapping, Detection of orphaned and stale identities..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless AI Agent Security differentiates with Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem. Permiso Non-Human Identity Security differentiates with Non-human identity inventory across IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS, Universal Identity Graph for identity mapping, Detection of orphaned and stale identities.
Akeyless AI Agent Security is developed by Akeyless Security. Permiso Non-Human Identity Security is developed by Permiso. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless AI Agent Security and Permiso Non-Human Identity Security serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases: both are Non-Human Identity tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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