Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads: IAM platform for securing AI agents & workloads with policy-based access control. built by Aembit. Core capabilities include Centralized policy-based access control for non-human identities, Blended identity combining agent identity with user context, Multi-factor authentication for machines with dynamic conditional access..

Permiso Non-Human Identity Security: NHI security platform for inventory, monitoring & threat detection across clouds. built by Permiso. Core capabilities include Non-human identity inventory across IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS, Universal Identity Graph for identity mapping, Detection of orphaned and stale identities..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.