Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless AI Agent Security is a commercial non-human identity tool by Akeyless Security. ObserveID PAM is a commercial privileged access management tool by ObserveID. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping AI agents into production need Akeyless AI Agent Security because it solves the actual problem: AI workloads can't use traditional credential rotation and need identity that works across cloud, SaaS, and legacy systems simultaneously. The platform's zero-knowledge cryptography with Distributed Fragments Cryptography means secrets never exist in plaintext anywhere, and its real-time session monitoring plus AI-powered anomaly detection covers both PR.AA identity controls and DE.CM continuous monitoring that most PAM tools leave to separate tools. Skip this if you're still managing a handful of service accounts with static secrets; Akeyless assumes you've already accepted that secrets management must be automated and cryptographically separated from access decisions.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing hybrid cloud infrastructure will get the most from ObserveID PAM because its just-in-time access model eliminates standing privileged credentials, which is where most breaches start. The platform delivers strong coverage across NIST PR.AA (access control) and DE.CM (continuous monitoring) with encrypted vaults, session recording, and automated password rotation, meaning you actually know who accessed what and when. Skip this if you need deep integration across dozens of third-party systems or expect your vendor to have a massive support organization; ObserveID is a focused, cloud-native play that excels at the core job of PAM, not a platform trying to be everything.
Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control
Cloud-native PAM platform for securing and monitoring privileged accounts.
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless AI Agent Security vs ObserveID PAM for your non-human identity needs.
Akeyless AI Agent Security: Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem..
ObserveID PAM: Cloud-native PAM platform for securing and monitoring privileged accounts. built by ObserveID. Core capabilities include Just-in-Time Access with automated password rotation, Encrypted centralized credential vault, Break-Glass emergency access with full audit trails..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless AI Agent Security differentiates with Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem. ObserveID PAM differentiates with Just-in-Time Access with automated password rotation, Encrypted centralized credential vault, Break-Glass emergency access with full audit trails.
Akeyless AI Agent Security is developed by Akeyless Security. ObserveID PAM is developed by ObserveID. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless AI Agent Security and ObserveID PAM serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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