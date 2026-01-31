Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless AI Agent Security is a commercial non-human identity tool by Akeyless Security. Natoma MCP Gateway is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Natoma. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping AI agents into production need Akeyless AI Agent Security because it solves the actual problem: AI workloads can't use traditional credential rotation and need identity that works across cloud, SaaS, and legacy systems simultaneously. The platform's zero-knowledge cryptography with Distributed Fragments Cryptography means secrets never exist in plaintext anywhere, and its real-time session monitoring plus AI-powered anomaly detection covers both PR.AA identity controls and DE.CM continuous monitoring that most PAM tools leave to separate tools. Skip this if you're still managing a handful of service accounts with static secrets; Akeyless assumes you've already accepted that secrets management must be automated and cryptographically separated from access decisions.
Enterprise security teams deploying AI agents into production need Natoma MCP Gateway because it's the only gateway that treats MCP servers as a privileged access problem rather than a developer convenience. It covers the full NIST PR.AA stack,authentication, authorization, and least-privilege enforcement,while maintaining the ID.AM and DE.CM visibility that makes shadow AI discovery actually useful instead of theoretical. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet separated AI infrastructure decisions from general API management; you're not ready for the compliance and access control overhead it requires.
Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control
Enterprise gateway for managing AI agent access to enterprise data via MCP
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless AI Agent Security vs Natoma MCP Gateway for your non-human identity needs.
Akeyless AI Agent Security: Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem..
Natoma MCP Gateway: Enterprise gateway for managing AI agent access to enterprise data via MCP. built by Natoma. Core capabilities include Centralized MCP server deployment and management, Catalog of verified and monitored MCP servers, Auto-generation of MCP servers from OpenAPI specifications..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless AI Agent Security differentiates with Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem. Natoma MCP Gateway differentiates with Centralized MCP server deployment and management, Catalog of verified and monitored MCP servers, Auto-generation of MCP servers from OpenAPI specifications.
Akeyless AI Agent Security is developed by Akeyless Security. Natoma MCP Gateway is developed by Natoma. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless AI Agent Security and Natoma MCP Gateway serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases: both cover Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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