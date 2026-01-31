Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless AI Agent Security is a commercial non-human identity tool by Akeyless Security. Keeper Security Connection Manager is a commercial privileged access management tool by Keeper Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping AI agents into production need Akeyless AI Agent Security because it solves the actual problem: AI workloads can't use traditional credential rotation and need identity that works across cloud, SaaS, and legacy systems simultaneously. The platform's zero-knowledge cryptography with Distributed Fragments Cryptography means secrets never exist in plaintext anywhere, and its real-time session monitoring plus AI-powered anomaly detection covers both PR.AA identity controls and DE.CM continuous monitoring that most PAM tools leave to separate tools. Skip this if you're still managing a handful of service accounts with static secrets; Akeyless assumes you've already accepted that secrets management must be automated and cryptographically separated from access decisions.
Keeper Security Connection Manager
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing heterogeneous infrastructure,databases, Kubernetes, web apps, desktops,should pick Keeper Security Connection Manager because it handles all four without forcing separate gateways or agents on endpoints. Agentless browser-based access plus native support for RDP, SSH, PostgreSQL, and Kubernetes means you control privileged sessions from a single pane without touching user devices, and multi-user session sharing with keystroke recording satisfies most compliance audits on first pass. Skip this if your organization runs a homogeneous Windows environment where traditional VPN and RDP hardening suffice; you'll pay for breadth you don't need.
Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control
Zero-trust remote access gateway for desktops, servers, databases, and web apps
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Akeyless AI Agent Security vs Keeper Security Connection Manager for your non-human identity needs.
Akeyless AI Agent Security: Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem..
Keeper Security Connection Manager: Zero-trust remote access gateway for desktops, servers, databases, and web apps. built by Keeper Security. Core capabilities include RDP, SSH, VNC, Telnet, and Kubernetes protocol support, MySQL, PostgreSQL, and SQL Server database connections, Remote Browser Isolation for web applications..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless AI Agent Security differentiates with Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem. Keeper Security Connection Manager differentiates with RDP, SSH, VNC, Telnet, and Kubernetes protocol support, MySQL, PostgreSQL, and SQL Server database connections, Remote Browser Isolation for web applications.
Akeyless AI Agent Security is developed by Akeyless Security. Keeper Security Connection Manager is developed by Keeper Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless AI Agent Security and Keeper Security Connection Manager serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox