Akeyless AI Agent Security: Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem..

Keeper Security Connection Manager: Zero-trust remote access gateway for desktops, servers, databases, and web apps. built by Keeper Security. Core capabilities include RDP, SSH, VNC, Telnet, and Kubernetes protocol support, MySQL, PostgreSQL, and SQL Server database connections, Remote Browser Isolation for web applications..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.