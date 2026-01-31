Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless AI Agent Security is a commercial non-human identity tool by Akeyless Security. Delinea Privilege Manager is a commercial privileged access management tool by Delinea. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping AI agents into production need Akeyless AI Agent Security because it solves the actual problem: AI workloads can't use traditional credential rotation and need identity that works across cloud, SaaS, and legacy systems simultaneously. The platform's zero-knowledge cryptography with Distributed Fragments Cryptography means secrets never exist in plaintext anywhere, and its real-time session monitoring plus AI-powered anomaly detection covers both PR.AA identity controls and DE.CM continuous monitoring that most PAM tools leave to separate tools. Skip this if you're still managing a handful of service accounts with static secrets; Akeyless assumes you've already accepted that secrets management must be automated and cryptographically separated from access decisions.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing Windows and Mac endpoints will get the most from Delinea Privilege Manager because it actually removes local admin rights instead of just monitoring them, which cuts the blast radius of ransomware and lateral movement at the source. The tool covers PR.AA and PR.PS in NIST CSF 2.0 with native Entra ID integration for MFA-gated application elevation and automated password rotation across thousands of endpoints. Skip this if your priority is detecting privilege abuse after the fact rather than preventing it; Delinea optimizes for access denial, not forensics.
Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control
Endpoint privilege mgmt & app control for workstations with least privilege
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless AI Agent Security vs Delinea Privilege Manager for your non-human identity needs.
Akeyless AI Agent Security: Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem..
Delinea Privilege Manager: Endpoint privilege mgmt & app control for workstations with least privilege. built by Delinea. Core capabilities include Windows and Mac account and application discovery on endpoints, Local admin rights removal and management, Local group membership management..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless AI Agent Security differentiates with Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem. Delinea Privilege Manager differentiates with Windows and Mac account and application discovery on endpoints, Local admin rights removal and management, Local group membership management.
Akeyless AI Agent Security is developed by Akeyless Security. Delinea Privilege Manager is developed by Delinea. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless AI Agent Security and Delinea Privilege Manager serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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