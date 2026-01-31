Akeyless AI Agent Security: Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem..

Delinea Privilege Manager: Endpoint privilege mgmt & app control for workstations with least privilege. built by Delinea. Core capabilities include Windows and Mac account and application discovery on endpoints, Local admin rights removal and management, Local group membership management..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.