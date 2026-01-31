Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless AI Agent Security is a commercial non-human identity tool by Akeyless Security. Delinea Platform is a commercial privileged access management tool by Delinea. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping AI agents into production need Akeyless AI Agent Security because it solves the actual problem: AI workloads can't use traditional credential rotation and need identity that works across cloud, SaaS, and legacy systems simultaneously. The platform's zero-knowledge cryptography with Distributed Fragments Cryptography means secrets never exist in plaintext anywhere, and its real-time session monitoring plus AI-powered anomaly detection covers both PR.AA identity controls and DE.CM continuous monitoring that most PAM tools leave to separate tools. Skip this if you're still managing a handful of service accounts with static secrets; Akeyless assumes you've already accepted that secrets management must be automated and cryptographically separated from access decisions.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawling machine identity inventories alongside human access will get immediate value from Delinea Platform's automated discovery and AI-powered access decisions. The platform covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 identity and monitoring functions, with particular strength in continuous assessment and anomalous behavior detection that catches lateral movement attempts traditional PAM misses. Skip this if your primary need is legacy on-premises secrets rotation without cloud infrastructure; Delinea is built cloud-native and doesn't pretend otherwise.
Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control
Cloud-native PAM platform for human, machine, and AI identity security
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless AI Agent Security vs Delinea Platform for your non-human identity needs.
Akeyless AI Agent Security: Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem..
Delinea Platform: Cloud-native PAM platform for human, machine, and AI identity security. built by Delinea. Core capabilities include Automated discovery and inventory of human, machine, and AI identities, Identity posture and threat analysis with continuous assessment, Centralized credential and secrets vaulting with rotation..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless AI Agent Security differentiates with Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem. Delinea Platform differentiates with Automated discovery and inventory of human, machine, and AI identities, Identity posture and threat analysis with continuous assessment, Centralized credential and secrets vaulting with rotation.
Akeyless AI Agent Security is developed by Akeyless Security. Delinea Platform is developed by Delinea. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless AI Agent Security and Delinea Platform serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases: both cover Secrets Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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