Akeyless AI Agent Security: Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem..

Delinea Platform: Cloud-native PAM platform for human, machine, and AI identity security. built by Delinea. Core capabilities include Automated discovery and inventory of human, machine, and AI identities, Identity posture and threat analysis with continuous assessment, Centralized credential and secrets vaulting with rotation..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.