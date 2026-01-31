Akeyless AI Agent Security: Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem..

CyberArk Privileged Access Manager: Enterprise PAM platform securing privileged access across hybrid and multi-cloud. built by CyberArk Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Automated discovery and onboarding of privileged accounts, credentials, IAM roles, and secrets across on-prem, multi-cloud, and OT/ICS environments, Tamper-proof Digital Vault for secure credential storage with automated policy-based rotation, Zero standing privileges (ZSP) with just-in-time access provisioning and granular time, entitlements, and approval (TEA) controls..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.