Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless AI Agent Security is a commercial non-human identity tool by Akeyless Security. CyberArk Privileged Access Manager is a commercial privileged access management tool by CyberArk Software Ltd.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping AI agents into production need Akeyless AI Agent Security because it solves the actual problem: AI workloads can't use traditional credential rotation and need identity that works across cloud, SaaS, and legacy systems simultaneously. The platform's zero-knowledge cryptography with Distributed Fragments Cryptography means secrets never exist in plaintext anywhere, and its real-time session monitoring plus AI-powered anomaly detection covers both PR.AA identity controls and DE.CM continuous monitoring that most PAM tools leave to separate tools. Skip this if you're still managing a handful of service accounts with static secrets; Akeyless assumes you've already accepted that secrets management must be automated and cryptographically separated from access decisions.
CyberArk Privileged Access Manager
Enterprise security teams managing privileged access across on-premise, cloud, and operational technology environments should choose CyberArk Privileged Access Manager for its zero standing privileges architecture, which eliminates the attack surface that static credential vaults leave exposed. The platform's just-in-time access model combined with tamper-proof Digital Vault storage and 99.95% SLA availability reflects design choices built for organizations where privilege misuse creates material risk. This is not the tool for smaller teams seeking a lightweight alternative to full-featured PAM; CyberArk's strength lies in complexity and scale, not simplicity.
Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control
Enterprise PAM platform securing privileged access across hybrid and multi-cloud
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless AI Agent Security vs CyberArk Privileged Access Manager for your non-human identity needs.
Akeyless AI Agent Security: Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem..
CyberArk Privileged Access Manager: Enterprise PAM platform securing privileged access across hybrid and multi-cloud. built by CyberArk Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Automated discovery and onboarding of privileged accounts, credentials, IAM roles, and secrets across on-prem, multi-cloud, and OT/ICS environments, Tamper-proof Digital Vault for secure credential storage with automated policy-based rotation, Zero standing privileges (ZSP) with just-in-time access provisioning and granular time, entitlements, and approval (TEA) controls..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless AI Agent Security differentiates with Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem. CyberArk Privileged Access Manager differentiates with Automated discovery and onboarding of privileged accounts, credentials, IAM roles, and secrets across on-prem, multi-cloud, and OT/ICS environments, Tamper-proof Digital Vault for secure credential storage with automated policy-based rotation, Zero standing privileges (ZSP) with just-in-time access provisioning and granular time, entitlements, and approval (TEA) controls.
Akeyless AI Agent Security is developed by Akeyless Security. CyberArk Privileged Access Manager is developed by CyberArk Software Ltd.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless AI Agent Security and CyberArk Privileged Access Manager serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases: both cover Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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