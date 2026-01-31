Akeyless AI Agent Security: Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem..

Clutch Universal Non-Human Identity Security Platform: Platform for securing non-human identities across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem. built by Clutch. Core capabilities include Automated discovery and correlation of non-human identities across cloud, SaaS, on-prem, code, CI/CD, vaults, RPA, and data warehouses, Contextualized inventory with visualization of NHI relationships and interactions, NHI lifecycle management with governance gap identification..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.