Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless AI Agent Security is a commercial non-human identity tool by Akeyless Security. Beyond Identity Phishing-Resistant MFA is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by Beyond Identity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping AI agents into production need Akeyless AI Agent Security because it solves the actual problem: AI workloads can't use traditional credential rotation and need identity that works across cloud, SaaS, and legacy systems simultaneously. The platform's zero-knowledge cryptography with Distributed Fragments Cryptography means secrets never exist in plaintext anywhere, and its real-time session monitoring plus AI-powered anomaly detection covers both PR.AA identity controls and DE.CM continuous monitoring that most PAM tools leave to separate tools. Skip this if you're still managing a handful of service accounts with static secrets; Akeyless assumes you've already accepted that secrets management must be automated and cryptographically separated from access decisions.
Beyond Identity Phishing-Resistant MFA
Startups and mid-market companies tired of phishing attacks against SMS and TOTP codes should build their access layer around Beyond Identity Phishing-Resistant MFA, which eliminates those fallback factors entirely through cryptographic key-based authentication tied to device trust. The platform covers NIST PR.AA (identity and access control) and DE.CM (continuous monitoring) without requiring you to bolt on separate device posture tools; Intune and CrowdStrike integration handles that natively. Skip this if your organization relies heavily on legacy applications that can't handle modern authentication protocols or if you need deep SSO analytics beyond basic provisioning.
Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control
Phishing-resistant MFA platform with passwordless auth and device trust
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless AI Agent Security vs Beyond Identity Phishing-Resistant MFA for your non-human identity needs.
Akeyless AI Agent Security: Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem..
Beyond Identity Phishing-Resistant MFA: Phishing-resistant MFA platform with passwordless auth and device trust. built by Beyond Identity. Core capabilities include Passwordless phishing-resistant MFA, Continuous authentication with real-time posture monitoring, Universal device support across all operating systems..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless AI Agent Security differentiates with Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem. Beyond Identity Phishing-Resistant MFA differentiates with Passwordless phishing-resistant MFA, Continuous authentication with real-time posture monitoring, Universal device support across all operating systems.
Akeyless AI Agent Security is developed by Akeyless Security. Beyond Identity Phishing-Resistant MFA is developed by Beyond Identity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless AI Agent Security and Beyond Identity Phishing-Resistant MFA serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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