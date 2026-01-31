Akeyless AI Agent Security: Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem..

Beyond Identity Phishing-Resistant MFA: Phishing-resistant MFA platform with passwordless auth and device trust. built by Beyond Identity. Core capabilities include Passwordless phishing-resistant MFA, Continuous authentication with real-time posture monitoring, Universal device support across all operating systems..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.