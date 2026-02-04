Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads: IAM platform for securing AI agents & workloads with policy-based access control. built by Aembit. Core capabilities include Centralized policy-based access control for non-human identities, Blended identity combining agent identity with user context, Multi-factor authentication for machines with dynamic conditional access..

Beyond Identity Phishing-Resistant MFA: Phishing-resistant MFA platform with passwordless auth and device trust. built by Beyond Identity. Core capabilities include Passwordless phishing-resistant MFA, Continuous authentication with real-time posture monitoring, Universal device support across all operating systems..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.