Akeyless AI Agent Security: Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem..

Apono Zero Standing Privileges Checklist: Privileged access platform eliminating standing permissions via JIT access. built by Apono. Core capabilities include Just-in-time and just-enough privilege access, Zero standing privileges enforcement, Automated access policy suggestions..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.