Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise is a commercial security service edge tool by Akamai. Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange Platform is a commercial security service edge tool by Zscaler. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security service edge fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams moving to cloud-first architectures should prioritize Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange Platform for its one-to-one connection brokering, which genuinely eliminates lateral movement by design rather than hoping detection catches it. The platform processes 500+ trillion daily signals for risk assessment and enforces least-privileged access at scale across distributed workforces, covering all four NIST CSF 2.0 foundations from identity verification through continuous monitoring. Skip this if your organization is still managing primarily on-premises infrastructure or needs deep DLP functionality beyond sensitive data identification; Zscaler's strength is preventing breach impact through access control, not recovering from data exfiltration after the fact.
Cloud-based DNS firewall protecting users and IoT devices from threats
Cloud-based zero trust platform for secure access to apps and workloads
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise vs Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange Platform for your security service edge needs.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise: Cloud-based DNS firewall protecting users and IoT devices from threats. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence blocking malicious domains and websites, DNS firewall inspection of all domain name system queries, Low-throughput DNS data exfiltration blocking..
Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange Platform: Cloud-based zero trust platform for secure access to apps and workloads. built by Zscaler. Core capabilities include Zero trust proxy architecture with one-to-one connection brokering, Full TLS/SSL traffic inspection at scale, Application hiding to minimize attack surface..
Both serve the Security Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise differentiates with Real-time threat intelligence blocking malicious domains and websites, DNS firewall inspection of all domain name system queries, Low-throughput DNS data exfiltration blocking. Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange Platform differentiates with Zero trust proxy architecture with one-to-one connection brokering, Full TLS/SSL traffic inspection at scale, Application hiding to minimize attack surface.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise is developed by Akamai. Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange Platform is developed by Zscaler. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise and Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange Platform serve similar Security Service Edge use cases: both are Security Service Edge tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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