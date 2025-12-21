Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise: Cloud-based DNS firewall protecting users and IoT devices from threats. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence blocking malicious domains and websites, DNS firewall inspection of all domain name system queries, Low-throughput DNS data exfiltration blocking..

Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange Platform: Cloud-based zero trust platform for secure access to apps and workloads. built by Zscaler. Core capabilities include Zero trust proxy architecture with one-to-one connection brokering, Full TLS/SSL traffic inspection at scale, Application hiding to minimize attack surface..

Both serve the Security Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.