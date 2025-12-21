Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise is a commercial security service edge tool by Akamai. ThreatBook OneDNS is a commercial security service edge tool by ThreatBook. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security service edge fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMBs and mid-market firms with distributed workforces need OneDNS because DNS-level blocking stops malware and phishing before they reach endpoints, cutting off threats at the network perimeter without agent sprawl. Cloud-native deployment means no hardware to manage and immediate protection across remote offices and hybrid work setups, with centralized policy enforcement that actually scales. Skip this if your organization relies heavily on DNS for legitimate services that require granular allowlisting; the content filtering can be blunt, and you'll spend cycles on exceptions.
Cloud-based DNS firewall protecting users and IoT devices from threats
Cloud-native DNS security service blocking malware, phishing, and threats
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise vs ThreatBook OneDNS for your security service edge needs.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise: Cloud-based DNS firewall protecting users and IoT devices from threats. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence blocking malicious domains and websites, DNS firewall inspection of all domain name system queries, Low-throughput DNS data exfiltration blocking..
ThreatBook OneDNS: Cloud-native DNS security service blocking malware, phishing, and threats. built by ThreatBook. Core capabilities include DNS-level threat blocking, Cloud-native deployment with no hardware requirements, Centralized management console for multiple locations..
Both serve the Security Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise differentiates with Real-time threat intelligence blocking malicious domains and websites, DNS firewall inspection of all domain name system queries, Low-throughput DNS data exfiltration blocking. ThreatBook OneDNS differentiates with DNS-level threat blocking, Cloud-native deployment with no hardware requirements, Centralized management console for multiple locations.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise is developed by Akamai. ThreatBook OneDNS is developed by ThreatBook. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise and ThreatBook OneDNS serve similar Security Service Edge use cases: both are Security Service Edge tools, both cover Ransomware. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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