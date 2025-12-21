Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise is a commercial security service edge tool by Akamai. Resec Gateway Security is a commercial network sandboxing tool by resec. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security service edge fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams handling high-volume file traffic will see immediate value in Resec Gateway Security's Content Disarm and Reconstruction engine, which neutralizes threats by rebuilding files rather than just blocking them. The platform covers NIST PR.IR and PR.PS with cluster-based architecture and on-premise deployment options, giving you genuine resilience without forcing cloud-only dependencies. Skip this if your priority is threat hunting and forensics; Resec emphasizes prevention and sanitization over the continuous monitoring and investigation tooling that detection-heavy teams need.
Cloud-based DNS firewall protecting users and IoT devices from threats
Gateway security platform with CDR, file sanitization & threat prevention
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise vs Resec Gateway Security for your security service edge needs.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise: Cloud-based DNS firewall protecting users and IoT devices from threats. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence blocking malicious domains and websites, DNS firewall inspection of all domain name system queries, Low-throughput DNS data exfiltration blocking..
Resec Gateway Security: Gateway security platform with CDR, file sanitization & threat prevention. built by resec. Core capabilities include Intelligent File Firewall for true file type identification, Antivirus Multi-Scanning Engine with multiple AV orchestration, Macro Scanning Engine for VB and JavaScript code..
Both serve the Security Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise differentiates with Real-time threat intelligence blocking malicious domains and websites, DNS firewall inspection of all domain name system queries, Low-throughput DNS data exfiltration blocking. Resec Gateway Security differentiates with Intelligent File Firewall for true file type identification, Antivirus Multi-Scanning Engine with multiple AV orchestration, Macro Scanning Engine for VB and JavaScript code.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise is developed by Akamai. Resec Gateway Security is developed by resec. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise and Resec Gateway Security serve similar Security Service Edge use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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