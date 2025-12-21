Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise: Cloud-based DNS firewall protecting users and IoT devices from threats. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence blocking malicious domains and websites, DNS firewall inspection of all domain name system queries, Low-throughput DNS data exfiltration blocking..

Resec Gateway Security: Gateway security platform with CDR, file sanitization & threat prevention. built by resec. Core capabilities include Intelligent File Firewall for true file type identification, Antivirus Multi-Scanning Engine with multiple AV orchestration, Macro Scanning Engine for VB and JavaScript code..

Both serve the Security Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.