Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise: Cloud-based DNS firewall protecting users and IoT devices from threats. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence blocking malicious domains and websites, DNS firewall inspection of all domain name system queries, Low-throughput DNS data exfiltration blocking..

DNSFilter AI-Powered Content & Threat Filtering: AI-powered DNS filtering for threat blocking and content control. built by DNSFilter. Core capabilities include AI-powered domain classification and threat scoring, Real-time DNS query filtering across 36 content categories, Malicious Domain Protection for zero-day threat blocking..

Both serve the Security Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.