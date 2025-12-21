Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise is a commercial security service edge tool by Akamai. DNSFilter AI-Powered Content & Threat Filtering is a commercial security service edge tool by DNSFilter. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security service edge fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
DNSFilter AI-Powered Content & Threat Filtering
Startups and SMBs with distributed or remote workforces need DNSFilter AI-Powered Content & Threat Filtering because it blocks threats at the DNS layer without requiring agent deployment on every device, which matters when you lack the infrastructure team to manage endpoint software at scale. The agentless architecture covers IoT and OT devices most competitors ignore, and the 200+ point-of-presence network keeps latency flat across roaming users. Skip this if your organization needs deep application visibility beyond domain-level blocking or requires tight integration with an existing SIEM; DNSFilter is DNS-first by design, not a replacement for network detection.
Cloud-based DNS firewall protecting users and IoT devices from threats
AI-powered DNS filtering for threat blocking and content control
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise vs DNSFilter AI-Powered Content & Threat Filtering for your security service edge needs.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise: Cloud-based DNS firewall protecting users and IoT devices from threats. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence blocking malicious domains and websites, DNS firewall inspection of all domain name system queries, Low-throughput DNS data exfiltration blocking..
DNSFilter AI-Powered Content & Threat Filtering: AI-powered DNS filtering for threat blocking and content control. built by DNSFilter. Core capabilities include AI-powered domain classification and threat scoring, Real-time DNS query filtering across 36 content categories, Malicious Domain Protection for zero-day threat blocking..
Both serve the Security Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise differentiates with Real-time threat intelligence blocking malicious domains and websites, DNS firewall inspection of all domain name system queries, Low-throughput DNS data exfiltration blocking. DNSFilter AI-Powered Content & Threat Filtering differentiates with AI-powered domain classification and threat scoring, Real-time DNS query filtering across 36 content categories, Malicious Domain Protection for zero-day threat blocking.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise is developed by Akamai. DNSFilter AI-Powered Content & Threat Filtering is developed by DNSFilter. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise and DNSFilter AI-Powered Content & Threat Filtering serve similar Security Service Edge use cases: both are Security Service Edge tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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