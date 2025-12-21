Akamai Prolexic: DDoS protection for cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include DDoS detection and mitigation, Cloud, on-premises, and hybrid deployment options, Network Cloud Firewall with ACL and rule management..

Sense Defence AI-Powered DDoS Prevention: AI-based DDoS mitigation using traffic entropy analysis and ML algorithms. built by Sense Defence. Core capabilities include Real-time DDoS detection and response, Traffic entropy analysis for anomaly detection, Automated traffic redirection through scrubbing edges..

Both serve the DDoS Mitigation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.