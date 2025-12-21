Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Edge DNS is a commercial ddos mitigation tool by Akamai. Sense Defence AI-Powered DDoS Prevention is a commercial ddos mitigation tool by Sense Defence. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ddos mitigation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams defending against DNS-layer DDoS attacks will get the most from Akamai Edge DNS, particularly those running hybrid infrastructure where on-premises DNS needs the same attack surface hardening as cloud-facing services. The Shield NS53 reverse proxy handles both environments without forcing full migration to cloud DNS, and the 100% uptime SLA backed by IP anycast routing across Akamai's global network means your authoritative DNS stays available when attackers are actively flooding it. Skip this if your DNS traffic is light and you're comfortable with basic rate-limiting from your registrar; Edge DNS is built for organizations absorbing sustained volumetric attacks, not for complexity reduction.
Sense Defence AI-Powered DDoS Prevention
Startups and SMBs absorbing sudden traffic spikes will find Sense Defence AI-Powered DDoS Prevention valuable because its entropy-based detection catches Layer 7 attacks without the staffing overhead of traditional scrubbing center contracts. The cloud deployment scales automatically and covers both volumetric and application-layer threats with minimal configuration, meaning security teams can deploy it without dedicated DDoS expertise. Skip this if your organization needs on-premise mitigation or requires a vendor with established SOC2 compliance certifications; the two-person UK team suggests you're adopting early rather than buying from an entrenched player.
Cloud-based DNS service with DDoS protection and traffic management
AI-based DDoS mitigation using traffic entropy analysis and ML algorithms
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Edge DNS vs Sense Defence AI-Powered DDoS Prevention for your ddos mitigation needs.
Akamai Edge DNS: Cloud-based DNS service with DDoS protection and traffic management. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include DDoS protection for DNS infrastructure, Primary and secondary DNS zone management, Shield NS53 reverse proxy for on-premises and hybrid DNS protection..
Sense Defence AI-Powered DDoS Prevention: AI-based DDoS mitigation using traffic entropy analysis and ML algorithms. built by Sense Defence. Core capabilities include Real-time DDoS detection and response, Traffic entropy analysis for anomaly detection, Automated traffic redirection through scrubbing edges..
Both serve the DDoS Mitigation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Edge DNS differentiates with DDoS protection for DNS infrastructure, Primary and secondary DNS zone management, Shield NS53 reverse proxy for on-premises and hybrid DNS protection. Sense Defence AI-Powered DDoS Prevention differentiates with Real-time DDoS detection and response, Traffic entropy analysis for anomaly detection, Automated traffic redirection through scrubbing edges.
Akamai Edge DNS is developed by Akamai. Sense Defence AI-Powered DDoS Prevention is developed by Sense Defence. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Edge DNS and Sense Defence AI-Powered DDoS Prevention serve similar DDoS Mitigation use cases: both are DDoS Mitigation tools, both cover DDOS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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