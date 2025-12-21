Akamai Edge DNS: Cloud-based DNS service with DDoS protection and traffic management. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include DDoS protection for DNS infrastructure, Primary and secondary DNS zone management, Shield NS53 reverse proxy for on-premises and hybrid DNS protection..

Sense Defence AI-Powered DDoS Prevention: AI-based DDoS mitigation using traffic entropy analysis and ML algorithms. built by Sense Defence. Core capabilities include Real-time DDoS detection and response, Traffic entropy analysis for anomaly detection, Automated traffic redirection through scrubbing edges..

Both serve the DDoS Mitigation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.