Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Prolexic is a commercial ddos mitigation tool by Akamai. SafeDNS Total DNS Protection is a commercial network detection and response tool by SafeDNS. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ddos mitigation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams defending distributed infrastructure should pick Akamai Prolexic for its zero-second mitigation SLA backed by 32 global scrubbing centers and 20+ Tbps capacity; you get DDoS containment that actually stops traffic before it reaches your origin. The 24/7/365 SOC paired with custom runbooks means you're not managing this alone across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid deployments. Skip this if your organization needs DDoS detection and response tuning as a learning exercise; Prolexic assumes you want the attack stopped immediately, not investigated afterward.
Security teams managing heterogeneous networks with unpatched IoT and legacy devices should prioritize SafeDNS Total DNS Protection because it blocks threats at resolution without requiring agent deployment. The platform covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions including asset discovery and continuous monitoring, which means you're getting inventory visibility alongside threat blocking, a rare pairing at the DNS layer. Skip this if your organization needs post-breach recovery playbooks; SafeDNS is built for prevention and detection, not incident response orchestration.
DDoS protection for cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments
DNS-layer security platform blocking phishing, tunneling, and C2 threats
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Prolexic vs SafeDNS Total DNS Protection for your ddos mitigation needs.
Akamai Prolexic: DDoS protection for cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include DDoS detection and mitigation, Cloud, on-premises, and hybrid deployment options, Network Cloud Firewall with ACL and rule management..
SafeDNS Total DNS Protection: DNS-layer security platform blocking phishing, tunneling, and C2 threats. built by SafeDNS. Core capabilities include DNS traffic pattern analysis for threat detection, Phishing and homoglyph domain blocking, DNS tunneling and C2 communication detection..
Both serve the DDoS Mitigation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Prolexic differentiates with DDoS detection and mitigation, Cloud, on-premises, and hybrid deployment options, Network Cloud Firewall with ACL and rule management. SafeDNS Total DNS Protection differentiates with DNS traffic pattern analysis for threat detection, Phishing and homoglyph domain blocking, DNS tunneling and C2 communication detection.
Akamai Prolexic is developed by Akamai. SafeDNS Total DNS Protection is developed by SafeDNS. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Prolexic and SafeDNS Total DNS Protection serve similar DDoS Mitigation use cases: both cover DDOS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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