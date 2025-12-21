Akamai Prolexic: DDoS protection for cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include DDoS detection and mitigation, Cloud, on-premises, and hybrid deployment options, Network Cloud Firewall with ACL and rule management..

SafeDNS Total DNS Protection: DNS-layer security platform blocking phishing, tunneling, and C2 threats. built by SafeDNS. Core capabilities include DNS traffic pattern analysis for threat detection, Phishing and homoglyph domain blocking, DNS tunneling and C2 communication detection..

Both serve the DDoS Mitigation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.