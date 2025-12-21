Akamai Prolexic: DDoS protection for cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include DDoS detection and mitigation, Cloud, on-premises, and hybrid deployment options, Network Cloud Firewall with ACL and rule management..

MazeBolt RADAR: Continuous DDoS testing platform that validates defenses via nondisruptive sims. built by MazeBolt. Core capabilities include Nondisruptive DDoS attack simulations, OSI layers 3, 4, and 7 testing, AI-driven attack vector testing..

Both serve the DDoS Mitigation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.