Akamai Edge DNS: Cloud-based DNS service with DDoS protection and traffic management. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include DDoS protection for DNS infrastructure, Primary and secondary DNS zone management, Shield NS53 reverse proxy for on-premises and hybrid DNS protection..

MazeBolt RADAR: Continuous DDoS testing platform that validates defenses via nondisruptive sims. built by MazeBolt. Core capabilities include Nondisruptive DDoS attack simulations, OSI layers 3, 4, and 7 testing, AI-driven attack vector testing..

Both serve the DDoS Mitigation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.