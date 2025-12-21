Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Edge DNS is a commercial ddos mitigation tool by Akamai. MazeBolt RADAR is a commercial ddos mitigation tool by MazeBolt. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ddos mitigation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams defending against DNS-layer DDoS attacks will get the most from Akamai Edge DNS, particularly those running hybrid infrastructure where on-premises DNS needs the same attack surface hardening as cloud-facing services. The Shield NS53 reverse proxy handles both environments without forcing full migration to cloud DNS, and the 100% uptime SLA backed by IP anycast routing across Akamai's global network means your authoritative DNS stays available when attackers are actively flooding it. Skip this if your DNS traffic is light and you're comfortable with basic rate-limiting from your registrar; Edge DNS is built for organizations absorbing sustained volumetric attacks, not for complexity reduction.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need proof their DDoS defenses actually work should run MazeBolt RADAR instead of assuming breach tabletops cover you. The platform validates your layer 3, 4, and 7 controls through nondisruptive continuous simulations without taking systems offline, which means you'll catch gaps your annual penetration test missed. Skip this if your organization treats DDoS as an external problem someone else owns; RADAR requires security and infrastructure to jointly own the testing cadence and remediation.
Cloud-based DNS service with DDoS protection and traffic management
Continuous DDoS testing platform that validates defenses via nondisruptive sims.
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Edge DNS vs MazeBolt RADAR for your ddos mitigation needs.
Akamai Edge DNS: Cloud-based DNS service with DDoS protection and traffic management. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include DDoS protection for DNS infrastructure, Primary and secondary DNS zone management, Shield NS53 reverse proxy for on-premises and hybrid DNS protection..
MazeBolt RADAR: Continuous DDoS testing platform that validates defenses via nondisruptive sims. built by MazeBolt. Core capabilities include Nondisruptive DDoS attack simulations, OSI layers 3, 4, and 7 testing, AI-driven attack vector testing..
Both serve the DDoS Mitigation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Edge DNS differentiates with DDoS protection for DNS infrastructure, Primary and secondary DNS zone management, Shield NS53 reverse proxy for on-premises and hybrid DNS protection. MazeBolt RADAR differentiates with Nondisruptive DDoS attack simulations, OSI layers 3, 4, and 7 testing, AI-driven attack vector testing.
Akamai Edge DNS is developed by Akamai. MazeBolt RADAR is developed by MazeBolt. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Edge DNS and MazeBolt RADAR serve similar DDoS Mitigation use cases: both are DDoS Mitigation tools, both cover DDOS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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