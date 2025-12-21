Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Prolexic is a commercial ddos mitigation tool by Akamai. Imperva DDoS Protection is a commercial ddos mitigation tool by Imperva. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ddos mitigation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams defending distributed infrastructure should pick Akamai Prolexic for its zero-second mitigation SLA backed by 32 global scrubbing centers and 20+ Tbps capacity; you get DDoS containment that actually stops traffic before it reaches your origin. The 24/7/365 SOC paired with custom runbooks means you're not managing this alone across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid deployments. Skip this if your organization needs DDoS detection and response tuning as a learning exercise; Prolexic assumes you want the attack stopped immediately, not investigated afterward.
Teams protecting APIs and web applications under sustained volumetric attack need Imperva DDoS Protection for its 3-second mitigation SLA on Layer 3 and 4 floods, which eliminates the window where traffic actually reaches your infrastructure. The 13 Tbps global scrubbing capacity and Anycast routing handle the size of attacks most vendors only claim to handle. Skip this if your DDoS concern is primarily application-layer sophistication; Imperva's Layer 7 protection exists but the real competitive edge is raw speed on the attacks that actually cause downtime.
DDoS protection for cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments
Cloud-based DDoS mitigation for Layer 3, 4, and 7 attacks with 3-second SLA
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Prolexic vs Imperva DDoS Protection for your ddos mitigation needs.
Akamai Prolexic: DDoS protection for cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include DDoS detection and mitigation, Cloud, on-premises, and hybrid deployment options, Network Cloud Firewall with ACL and rule management..
Imperva DDoS Protection: Cloud-based DDoS mitigation for Layer 3, 4, and 7 attacks with 3-second SLA. built by Imperva. Core capabilities include Layer 3, 4, and 7 DDoS attack mitigation, 3-second mitigation SLA for Layer 3 and 4 attacks, 13 Tbps global scrubbing capacity..
Both serve the DDoS Mitigation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Prolexic differentiates with DDoS detection and mitigation, Cloud, on-premises, and hybrid deployment options, Network Cloud Firewall with ACL and rule management. Imperva DDoS Protection differentiates with Layer 3, 4, and 7 DDoS attack mitigation, 3-second mitigation SLA for Layer 3 and 4 attacks, 13 Tbps global scrubbing capacity.
Akamai Prolexic is developed by Akamai. Imperva DDoS Protection is developed by Imperva. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Prolexic and Imperva DDoS Protection serve similar DDoS Mitigation use cases: both are DDoS Mitigation tools, both cover DDOS, Traffic Filtering. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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