Akamai Prolexic: DDoS protection for cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include DDoS detection and mitigation, Cloud, on-premises, and hybrid deployment options, Network Cloud Firewall with ACL and rule management..

Imperva DDoS Protection: Cloud-based DDoS mitigation for Layer 3, 4, and 7 attacks with 3-second SLA. built by Imperva. Core capabilities include Layer 3, 4, and 7 DDoS attack mitigation, 3-second mitigation SLA for Layer 3 and 4 attacks, 13 Tbps global scrubbing capacity..

Both serve the DDoS Mitigation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.