Akamai Edge DNS: Cloud-based DNS service with DDoS protection and traffic management. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include DDoS protection for DNS infrastructure, Primary and secondary DNS zone management, Shield NS53 reverse proxy for on-premises and hybrid DNS protection..

Imperva DDoS Protection: Cloud-based DDoS mitigation for Layer 3, 4, and 7 attacks with 3-second SLA. built by Imperva. Core capabilities include Layer 3, 4, and 7 DDoS attack mitigation, 3-second mitigation SLA for Layer 3 and 4 attacks, 13 Tbps global scrubbing capacity..

Both serve the DDoS Mitigation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.