Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Edge DNS is a commercial ddos mitigation tool by Akamai. Imperva DDoS Protection is a commercial ddos mitigation tool by Imperva. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ddos mitigation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams defending against DNS-layer DDoS attacks will get the most from Akamai Edge DNS, particularly those running hybrid infrastructure where on-premises DNS needs the same attack surface hardening as cloud-facing services. The Shield NS53 reverse proxy handles both environments without forcing full migration to cloud DNS, and the 100% uptime SLA backed by IP anycast routing across Akamai's global network means your authoritative DNS stays available when attackers are actively flooding it. Skip this if your DNS traffic is light and you're comfortable with basic rate-limiting from your registrar; Edge DNS is built for organizations absorbing sustained volumetric attacks, not for complexity reduction.
Teams protecting APIs and web applications under sustained volumetric attack need Imperva DDoS Protection for its 3-second mitigation SLA on Layer 3 and 4 floods, which eliminates the window where traffic actually reaches your infrastructure. The 13 Tbps global scrubbing capacity and Anycast routing handle the size of attacks most vendors only claim to handle. Skip this if your DDoS concern is primarily application-layer sophistication; Imperva's Layer 7 protection exists but the real competitive edge is raw speed on the attacks that actually cause downtime.
Cloud-based DNS service with DDoS protection and traffic management
Cloud-based DDoS mitigation for Layer 3, 4, and 7 attacks with 3-second SLA
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Edge DNS vs Imperva DDoS Protection for your ddos mitigation needs.
Akamai Edge DNS: Cloud-based DNS service with DDoS protection and traffic management. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include DDoS protection for DNS infrastructure, Primary and secondary DNS zone management, Shield NS53 reverse proxy for on-premises and hybrid DNS protection..
Imperva DDoS Protection: Cloud-based DDoS mitigation for Layer 3, 4, and 7 attacks with 3-second SLA. built by Imperva. Core capabilities include Layer 3, 4, and 7 DDoS attack mitigation, 3-second mitigation SLA for Layer 3 and 4 attacks, 13 Tbps global scrubbing capacity..
Both serve the DDoS Mitigation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Edge DNS differentiates with DDoS protection for DNS infrastructure, Primary and secondary DNS zone management, Shield NS53 reverse proxy for on-premises and hybrid DNS protection. Imperva DDoS Protection differentiates with Layer 3, 4, and 7 DDoS attack mitigation, 3-second mitigation SLA for Layer 3 and 4 attacks, 13 Tbps global scrubbing capacity.
Akamai Edge DNS is developed by Akamai. Imperva DDoS Protection is developed by Imperva. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Edge DNS integrates with Terraform, Akamai Control Center, Akamai Prolexic. Imperva DDoS Protection integrates with Equinix Fabric Cloud Exchange. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Akamai Edge DNS and Imperva DDoS Protection serve similar DDoS Mitigation use cases: both are DDoS Mitigation tools, both cover DDOS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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