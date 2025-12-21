Akamai Prolexic: DDoS protection for cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include DDoS detection and mitigation, Cloud, on-premises, and hybrid deployment options, Network Cloud Firewall with ACL and rule management..

Fastly DDoS Protection: Cloud-based DDoS protection for apps and APIs with automatic mitigation. built by Fastly. Core capabilities include Adaptive Threat Engine for automatic attack detection and mitigation, 497+ Tbps network capacity for absorbing large-scale attacks, Network layer attack absorption with non-HTTP/HTTPS traffic filtering..

Both serve the DDoS Mitigation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.