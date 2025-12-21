Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Prolexic is a commercial ddos mitigation tool by Akamai. Fastly DDoS Protection is a commercial ddos mitigation tool by Fastly. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ddos mitigation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams defending distributed infrastructure should pick Akamai Prolexic for its zero-second mitigation SLA backed by 32 global scrubbing centers and 20+ Tbps capacity; you get DDoS containment that actually stops traffic before it reaches your origin. The 24/7/365 SOC paired with custom runbooks means you're not managing this alone across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid deployments. Skip this if your organization needs DDoS detection and response tuning as a learning exercise; Prolexic assumes you want the attack stopped immediately, not investigated afterward.
Teams operating high-traffic APIs and web applications will get the most from Fastly DDoS Protection because its pay-for-legitimate-traffic model removes the financial penalty for false positives that tanks ROI on other DDoS services. The 497+ Tbps absorption capacity and adaptive engine handle synchronized multi-vector attacks without manual rule tuning, which matters if your ops team is already underwater. Skip this if you need post-attack forensics and recovery orchestration; Fastly prioritizes real-time mitigation over the investigation side of the incident lifecycle.
DDoS protection for cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments
Cloud-based DDoS protection for apps and APIs with automatic mitigation
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Prolexic vs Fastly DDoS Protection for your ddos mitigation needs.
Akamai Prolexic: DDoS protection for cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include DDoS detection and mitigation, Cloud, on-premises, and hybrid deployment options, Network Cloud Firewall with ACL and rule management..
Fastly DDoS Protection: Cloud-based DDoS protection for apps and APIs with automatic mitigation. built by Fastly. Core capabilities include Adaptive Threat Engine for automatic attack detection and mitigation, 497+ Tbps network capacity for absorbing large-scale attacks, Network layer attack absorption with non-HTTP/HTTPS traffic filtering..
Both serve the DDoS Mitigation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Prolexic differentiates with DDoS detection and mitigation, Cloud, on-premises, and hybrid deployment options, Network Cloud Firewall with ACL and rule management. Fastly DDoS Protection differentiates with Adaptive Threat Engine for automatic attack detection and mitigation, 497+ Tbps network capacity for absorbing large-scale attacks, Network layer attack absorption with non-HTTP/HTTPS traffic filtering.
Akamai Prolexic is developed by Akamai. Fastly DDoS Protection is developed by Fastly. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Prolexic and Fastly DDoS Protection serve similar DDoS Mitigation use cases: both are DDoS Mitigation tools, both cover DDOS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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