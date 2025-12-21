Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Edge DNS is a commercial ddos mitigation tool by Akamai. Fastly DDoS Protection is a commercial ddos mitigation tool by Fastly. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ddos mitigation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams defending against DNS-layer DDoS attacks will get the most from Akamai Edge DNS, particularly those running hybrid infrastructure where on-premises DNS needs the same attack surface hardening as cloud-facing services. The Shield NS53 reverse proxy handles both environments without forcing full migration to cloud DNS, and the 100% uptime SLA backed by IP anycast routing across Akamai's global network means your authoritative DNS stays available when attackers are actively flooding it. Skip this if your DNS traffic is light and you're comfortable with basic rate-limiting from your registrar; Edge DNS is built for organizations absorbing sustained volumetric attacks, not for complexity reduction.
Teams operating high-traffic APIs and web applications will get the most from Fastly DDoS Protection because its pay-for-legitimate-traffic model removes the financial penalty for false positives that tanks ROI on other DDoS services. The 497+ Tbps absorption capacity and adaptive engine handle synchronized multi-vector attacks without manual rule tuning, which matters if your ops team is already underwater. Skip this if you need post-attack forensics and recovery orchestration; Fastly prioritizes real-time mitigation over the investigation side of the incident lifecycle.
Cloud-based DNS service with DDoS protection and traffic management
Cloud-based DDoS protection for apps and APIs with automatic mitigation
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Edge DNS vs Fastly DDoS Protection for your ddos mitigation needs.
Akamai Edge DNS: Cloud-based DNS service with DDoS protection and traffic management. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include DDoS protection for DNS infrastructure, Primary and secondary DNS zone management, Shield NS53 reverse proxy for on-premises and hybrid DNS protection..
Fastly DDoS Protection: Cloud-based DDoS protection for apps and APIs with automatic mitigation. built by Fastly. Core capabilities include Adaptive Threat Engine for automatic attack detection and mitigation, 497+ Tbps network capacity for absorbing large-scale attacks, Network layer attack absorption with non-HTTP/HTTPS traffic filtering..
Both serve the DDoS Mitigation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Edge DNS differentiates with DDoS protection for DNS infrastructure, Primary and secondary DNS zone management, Shield NS53 reverse proxy for on-premises and hybrid DNS protection. Fastly DDoS Protection differentiates with Adaptive Threat Engine for automatic attack detection and mitigation, 497+ Tbps network capacity for absorbing large-scale attacks, Network layer attack absorption with non-HTTP/HTTPS traffic filtering.
Akamai Edge DNS is developed by Akamai. Fastly DDoS Protection is developed by Fastly. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Edge DNS and Fastly DDoS Protection serve similar DDoS Mitigation use cases: both are DDoS Mitigation tools, both cover DDOS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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