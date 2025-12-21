Akamai Edge DNS: Cloud-based DNS service with DDoS protection and traffic management. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include DDoS protection for DNS infrastructure, Primary and secondary DNS zone management, Shield NS53 reverse proxy for on-premises and hybrid DNS protection..

Fastly DDoS Protection: Cloud-based DDoS protection for apps and APIs with automatic mitigation. built by Fastly. Core capabilities include Adaptive Threat Engine for automatic attack detection and mitigation, 497+ Tbps network capacity for absorbing large-scale attacks, Network layer attack absorption with non-HTTP/HTTPS traffic filtering..

Both serve the DDoS Mitigation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.