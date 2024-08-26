Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai MFA is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by Akamai. Strivacity CIAM Platform is a commercial ciam tool by Strivacity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams replacing SMS-based MFA will see the biggest payoff from Akamai MFA because FIDO2 authentication on smartphones eliminates phishing attacks that kill weaker push systems. The solution handles private key cryptography with zero shared secrets, meaning compromised servers don't expose authentication material, and it integrates directly into Active Directory and Okta without forcing new identity infrastructure. Skip this if your org needs passwordless sign-on as your primary use case; Akamai MFA is authentication-layer focused, not a full replacement for legacy password vaults.
SMB and mid-market teams managing customer logins across multiple channels will find Strivacity CIAM Platform's adaptive access controls and fraud detection most valuable; the platform's explicit support for AI agent identity orchestration is rare in this category and matters if you're already shipping agentic workflows. The vendor's data residency controls and consent management features directly address NIST CSF 2.0 Identity Management requirements without forcing you to over-engineer compliance. Skip this if you need a workforce IAM system first; Strivacity is purpose-built for customer and partner identities, not employee access.
FIDO2-based MFA solution using smartphone push notifications for authentication
SaaS CIAM platform for managing customer, partner, and AI agent identities.
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Common questions about comparing Akamai MFA vs Strivacity CIAM Platform for your mfa & passwordless needs.
Akamai MFA: FIDO2-based MFA solution using smartphone push notifications for authentication. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include FIDO2-based authentication using smartphone as roaming authenticator, Phish-proof push notifications on mobile devices, Multiple authentication factors including secure push, standard push, OTP, TOTP, SMS, and biometrics..
Strivacity CIAM Platform: SaaS CIAM platform for managing customer, partner, and AI agent identities. built by Strivacity. Core capabilities include Adaptive access controls, Fraud detection, Identity orchestration..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai MFA differentiates with FIDO2-based authentication using smartphone as roaming authenticator, Phish-proof push notifications on mobile devices, Multiple authentication factors including secure push, standard push, OTP, TOTP, SMS, and biometrics. Strivacity CIAM Platform differentiates with Adaptive access controls, Fraud detection, Identity orchestration.
Akamai MFA is developed by Akamai. Strivacity CIAM Platform is developed by Strivacity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai MFA and Strivacity CIAM Platform serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both cover Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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