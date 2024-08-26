Akamai MFA: FIDO2-based MFA solution using smartphone push notifications for authentication. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include FIDO2-based authentication using smartphone as roaming authenticator, Phish-proof push notifications on mobile devices, Multiple authentication factors including secure push, standard push, OTP, TOTP, SMS, and biometrics..

Strivacity CIAM Platform: SaaS CIAM platform for managing customer, partner, and AI agent identities. built by Strivacity. Core capabilities include Adaptive access controls, Fraud detection, Identity orchestration..

Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.