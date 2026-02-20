Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AccessMatrix UAS is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by i-Sprint Innovations. Strivacity CIAM Platform is a commercial ciam tool by Strivacity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams standardizing on vendor-agnostic authentication will find AccessMatrix UAS valuable for avoiding lock-in while supporting biometrics, FIDO2, and hardware security modules in parallel. The platform handles 100 million plus user scale and integrates with token vendors from OneSpan to Thales without custom engineering, which matters when you're already managing heterogeneous hardware across regions. Skip this if your organization needs out-of-the-box connectors to your existing identity provider; AccessMatrix is an authentication server, not a replacement for your IAM platform.
SMB and mid-market teams managing customer logins across multiple channels will find Strivacity CIAM Platform's adaptive access controls and fraud detection most valuable; the platform's explicit support for AI agent identity orchestration is rare in this category and matters if you're already shipping agentic workflows. The vendor's data residency controls and consent management features directly address NIST CSF 2.0 Identity Management requirements without forcing you to over-engineer compliance. Skip this if you need a workforce IAM system first; Strivacity is purpose-built for customer and partner identities, not employee access.
Vendor-agnostic authentication server supporting MFA, biometrics, FIDO2 & HSMs.
SaaS CIAM platform for managing customer, partner, and AI agent identities.
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Common questions about comparing AccessMatrix UAS vs Strivacity CIAM Platform for your mfa & passwordless needs.
AccessMatrix UAS: Vendor-agnostic authentication server supporting MFA, biometrics, FIDO2 & HSMs. built by i-Sprint Innovations. Core capabilities include Pluggable authentication modules supporting passwords, OTPs, and FIDO2, Multi-biometric support: face, fingerprint, iris, voice, and palm vein recognition, FIDO2 device lifecycle management (registration, verification, and ongoing management)..
Strivacity CIAM Platform: SaaS CIAM platform for managing customer, partner, and AI agent identities. built by Strivacity. Core capabilities include Adaptive access controls, Fraud detection, Identity orchestration..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AccessMatrix UAS differentiates with Pluggable authentication modules supporting passwords, OTPs, and FIDO2, Multi-biometric support: face, fingerprint, iris, voice, and palm vein recognition, FIDO2 device lifecycle management (registration, verification, and ongoing management). Strivacity CIAM Platform differentiates with Adaptive access controls, Fraud detection, Identity orchestration.
AccessMatrix UAS is developed by i-Sprint Innovations. Strivacity CIAM Platform is developed by Strivacity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AccessMatrix UAS and Strivacity CIAM Platform serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both cover Authentication, SSO. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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