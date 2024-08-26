Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai MFA is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by Akamai. Okta Adaptive MFA is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by Okta. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams replacing SMS-based MFA will see the biggest payoff from Akamai MFA because FIDO2 authentication on smartphones eliminates phishing attacks that kill weaker push systems. The solution handles private key cryptography with zero shared secrets, meaning compromised servers don't expose authentication material, and it integrates directly into Active Directory and Okta without forcing new identity infrastructure. Skip this if your org needs passwordless sign-on as your primary use case; Akamai MFA is authentication-layer focused, not a full replacement for legacy password vaults.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams replacing password-dependent SSO with phishing-resistant authentication will see the clearest ROI from Okta Adaptive MFA, especially those already on the Okta platform where FastPass and device posture checks integrate directly into existing workflows. NIST CSF 2.0 coverage of PR.AA and DE.CM means you get both strong identity controls and continuous device monitoring, which together actually prevent the account takeovers that traditional MFA leaves open. Skip this if your organization needs strict on-premises deployment or runs non-Okta identity infrastructure; you'll fight integration friction and lose the contextual policy enforcement that makes Adaptive MFA worth the switch.
FIDO2-based MFA solution using smartphone push notifications for authentication
Adaptive MFA solution with phishing-resistant auth and contextual policies
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Common questions about comparing Akamai MFA vs Okta Adaptive MFA for your mfa & passwordless needs.
Akamai MFA: FIDO2-based MFA solution using smartphone push notifications for authentication. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include FIDO2-based authentication using smartphone as roaming authenticator, Phish-proof push notifications on mobile devices, Multiple authentication factors including secure push, standard push, OTP, TOTP, SMS, and biometrics..
Okta Adaptive MFA: Adaptive MFA solution with phishing-resistant auth and contextual policies. built by Okta. Core capabilities include Phishing-resistant authentication with Okta FastPass, FIDO2 WebAuthn, and smart cards, Real-time device posture checks and compliance enforcement, Contextual access policies based on device, network, location, user behavior, and IP..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai MFA differentiates with FIDO2-based authentication using smartphone as roaming authenticator, Phish-proof push notifications on mobile devices, Multiple authentication factors including secure push, standard push, OTP, TOTP, SMS, and biometrics. Okta Adaptive MFA differentiates with Phishing-resistant authentication with Okta FastPass, FIDO2 WebAuthn, and smart cards, Real-time device posture checks and compliance enforcement, Contextual access policies based on device, network, location, user behavior, and IP.
Akamai MFA is developed by Akamai. Okta Adaptive MFA is developed by Okta. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai MFA and Okta Adaptive MFA serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both are MFA & Passwordless tools, both cover Authentication, MFA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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