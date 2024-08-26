Akamai MFA: FIDO2-based MFA solution using smartphone push notifications for authentication. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include FIDO2-based authentication using smartphone as roaming authenticator, Phish-proof push notifications on mobile devices, Multiple authentication factors including secure push, standard push, OTP, TOTP, SMS, and biometrics..

Okta Adaptive MFA: Adaptive MFA solution with phishing-resistant auth and contextual policies. built by Okta. Core capabilities include Phishing-resistant authentication with Okta FastPass, FIDO2 WebAuthn, and smart cards, Real-time device posture checks and compliance enforcement, Contextual access policies based on device, network, location, user behavior, and IP..

Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.