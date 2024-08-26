Akamai MFA: FIDO2-based MFA solution using smartphone push notifications for authentication. built by Akamai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include FIDO2-based authentication using smartphone as roaming authenticator, Phish-proof push notifications on mobile devices, Multiple authentication factors including secure push, standard push, OTP, TOTP, SMS, and biometrics..

Auth0 Passwordless Authentication: Passwordless authentication platform using passkeys, biometrics, and SMS/email. built by Auth0. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Passkey-based authentication, WebAuthn biometric authentication (face and fingerprint), SMS-based passwordless authentication..

Both serve the Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.