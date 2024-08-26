Akamai MFA is a commercial multi-factor authentication and single sign-on tool by Akamai. Alcatraz Platform is a commercial multi-factor authentication and single sign-on tool by Alcatraz AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best multi-factor authentication and single sign-on fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams replacing SMS-based MFA will see the biggest payoff from Akamai MFA because FIDO2 authentication on smartphones eliminates phishing attacks that kill weaker push systems. The solution handles private key cryptography with zero shared secrets, meaning compromised servers don't expose authentication material, and it integrates directly into Active Directory and Okta without forcing new identity infrastructure. Skip this if your org needs passwordless sign-on as your primary use case; Akamai MFA is authentication-layer focused, not a full replacement for legacy password vaults.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams replacing badge-based access with passwordless physical authentication will find Alcatraz Platform valuable for its edge-based facial recognition that doesn't require re-enrollment as threat profiles update. The platform covers NIST PR.AA and DE.CM functions with native integrations to C.CURE and Genetec, letting you embed continuous biometric monitoring directly into existing access control workflows. Skip this if your priority is logical access and identity governance; Alcatraz is purpose-built for physical security, not IAM consolidation.
FIDO2-based MFA solution using smartphone push notifications for authentication
Unified platform for managing facial biometric authentication & physical ACS.
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Common questions about comparing Akamai MFA vs Alcatraz Platform for your multi-factor authentication and single sign-on needs.
Akamai MFA: FIDO2-based MFA solution using smartphone push notifications for authentication. built by Akamai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include FIDO2-based authentication using smartphone as roaming authenticator, Phish-proof push notifications on mobile devices, Multiple authentication factors including secure push, standard push, OTP, TOTP, SMS, and biometrics..
Alcatraz Platform: Unified platform for managing facial biometric authentication & physical ACS. built by Alcatraz AI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Facial biometric authentication (badgeless and 2FA/MFA modes), Device management and configuration for Rock X hardware, User enrollment via mobile/web, auto, and manual methods..
Both serve the Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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