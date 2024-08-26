Akamai Hunt

Mid-market and enterprise security teams buried in false positives from their existing detection stack should evaluate Akamai Hunt for its managed threat hunting model; you're outsourcing investigation work to Akamai's analysts rather than building internal hunt capability, which trades flexibility for speed on evasive threats. The zero false positive guarantee backed by expert validation directly addresses the alert fatigue problem most teams cite when justifying new tooling. Skip this if your organization needs hunt automation you control internally or lacks the network telemetry depth to feed the service; Hunt works best when you've already instrumented flow data and segmentation policies across your environment.