Akamai Guardicore Segmentation: Microsegmentation solution for preventing lateral movement in networks. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Granular microsegmentation down to process and service level, Network mapping and asset visualization, Pre-built policy templates and workflows..

Zero Secure Remote Access: ZTNA solution combining VPN speed with zero trust security for remote access. built by Zero Networks. Core capabilities include Port concealment with no open ports on internet, Multi-factor authentication enforcement, Identity-based access control with custom policies..

Both serve the Microsegmentation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.