Akamai Guardicore Segmentation: Microsegmentation solution for preventing lateral movement in networks. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Granular microsegmentation down to process and service level, Network mapping and asset visualization, Pre-built policy templates and workflows..

Palo Alto Networks Medical Device Security: Secures medical devices with visibility, risk assessment, and policy enforcement. built by Palo Alto Networks. Core capabilities include Real-time medical device discovery and identification, Risk-based vulnerability prioritization, Virtual patching for medical devices..

Both serve the Microsegmentation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.