Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation is a commercial microsegmentation tool by Akamai. Illumio Breach Containment is a commercial microsegmentation tool by Illumio. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best microsegmentation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation
Enterprise security teams managing hybrid cloud sprawl across Azure, AWS, and GCP will get the most from Akamai Guardicore Segmentation because it enforces microsegmentation at the process level, not just the network perimeter, which actually stops lateral movement once an attacker is already inside. Its strength in continuous monitoring and asset management (DE.CM and ID.AM in NIST CSF 2.0) reflects real-time visibility into anomalies and a decoupled policy model that works regardless of your underlying infrastructure. Skip this if your organization runs mostly on-premises with minimal cloud or if you need microsegmentation decisions made automatically by AI; Guardicore requires security teams to define and maintain segmentation policies themselves.
Enterprise and mid-market security teams who need to stop lateral movement after a breach actually happens should run Illumio Breach Containment; most other tools detect threats better than they contain them, but this one prioritizes RS.MI incident mitigation with one-click isolation and AI-mapped segmentation policy that doesn't require weeks of planning. The microsegmentation engine works across endpoints, servers, cloud, and containers in hybrid environments, which matters because breach containment only works if you can actually see and cut off every path an attacker might take. Skip this if your team doesn't have the operational maturity to manage segmentation policies post-deployment or if you need stronger DE.CM continuous monitoring; Illumio assumes you already know what's compromised and need to contain it fast.
Microsegmentation solution for preventing lateral movement in networks
Breach containment platform with microsegmentation and lateral movement control
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Akamai Guardicore Segmentation vs Illumio Breach Containment for your microsegmentation needs.
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation: Microsegmentation solution for preventing lateral movement in networks. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Granular microsegmentation down to process and service level, Network mapping and asset visualization, Pre-built policy templates and workflows..
Illumio Breach Containment: Breach containment platform with microsegmentation and lateral movement control. built by Illumio. Core capabilities include Real-time visibility of workload and device communications, AI security graph for connection mapping and risk analysis, Microsegmentation policy creation and enforcement..
Both serve the Microsegmentation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation differentiates with Granular microsegmentation down to process and service level, Network mapping and asset visualization, Pre-built policy templates and workflows. Illumio Breach Containment differentiates with Real-time visibility of workload and device communications, AI security graph for connection mapping and risk analysis, Microsegmentation policy creation and enforcement.
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation is developed by Akamai. Illumio Breach Containment is developed by Illumio. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation and Illumio Breach Containment serve similar Microsegmentation use cases: both are Microsegmentation tools, both cover Lateral Movement, Microsegmentation. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox