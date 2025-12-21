Akamai Firewall for AI: Firewall protecting LLMs from prompt attacks, data leaks, and harmful outputs. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Prompt injection and jailbreak detection and blocking, AI output filtering and content moderation, Sensitive data exposure prevention with multilayered guardrails..

VirtueGuard: Real-time guardrails for AI agents, models, and apps with multimodal protection. built by Virtue AI. Core capabilities include ActionGuard runtime monitoring of prompts, actions, and tool calls, MCPGuard scanning for MCP vulnerabilities and prompt injections, Sub-10 millisecond latency detection..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.