Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Gateway is a commercial llm guardrails tool by NeuralTrust. VirtueGuard is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Virtue AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best llm guardrails fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams standardizing on multiple LLM providers should use AI Gateway to stop paying for redundant API calls and enforce access controls at the model consumption layer. The semantic caching and smart routing cut token spend measurably, while the granular rate limiting and consumer group-based RBAC address the access control gaps that emerge when developers bypass your approved models. Skip this if your organization runs a single LLM internally or has already baked governance into your application layer; AI Gateway solves the hub problem, not the spoke problem.
Teams deploying AI agents at scale need guardrails that catch prompt injections and unsafe tool calls before they execute, not after, and VirtueGuard's sub-10 millisecond ActionGuard runtime monitoring does exactly that across text, image, audio, and code without requiring model retraining. The multimodal protection and MCP vulnerability scanning address real gaps in agent security that generic LLM firewalls leave open. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting hallucinations or optimizing model output quality; VirtueGuard is purpose-built for blocking malicious inputs and preventing agent actions from breaking your security perimeter, not improving inference.
Centralized gateway for accessing and securing AI models with routing & monitoring
Real-time guardrails for AI agents, models, and apps with multimodal protection
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Common questions about comparing AI Gateway vs VirtueGuard for your llm guardrails needs.
AI Gateway: Centralized gateway for accessing and securing AI models with routing & monitoring. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Centralized access to multiple AI models through single endpoint, Smart traffic routing based on cost, latency, or policy, Failover and automatic recovery mechanisms..
VirtueGuard: Real-time guardrails for AI agents, models, and apps with multimodal protection. built by Virtue AI. Core capabilities include ActionGuard runtime monitoring of prompts, actions, and tool calls, MCPGuard scanning for MCP vulnerabilities and prompt injections, Sub-10 millisecond latency detection..
Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Gateway differentiates with Centralized access to multiple AI models through single endpoint, Smart traffic routing based on cost, latency, or policy, Failover and automatic recovery mechanisms. VirtueGuard differentiates with ActionGuard runtime monitoring of prompts, actions, and tool calls, MCPGuard scanning for MCP vulnerabilities and prompt injections, Sub-10 millisecond latency detection.
AI Gateway is developed by NeuralTrust. VirtueGuard is developed by Virtue AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Gateway and VirtueGuard serve similar LLM Guardrails use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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