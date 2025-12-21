Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Firewall for AI is a commercial llm guardrails tool by Akamai. TrojAI Defend is a commercial llm guardrails tool by Troj AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best llm guardrails fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Organizations deploying multiple LLM applications will see immediate value in Akamai Firewall for AI because it enforces consistent security policy across any model or vendor without requiring integration rewrites. The model-agnostic architecture and real-time monitoring against prompt injection, jailbreaks, and data exfiltration address the compliance gap most teams face when LLMs touch sensitive data. Skip this if your use case is a single, narrowly scoped chatbot with no access to customer information; the policy overhead won't justify the spend.
Security teams deploying internal GenAI applications or third-party tools like ChatGPT will find TrojAI Defend essential for blocking prompt injection and jailbreak attacks at runtime without rebuilding your stack. The 10+ million tokens-per-second filtering capacity and OWASP/MITRE alignment mean you get detection that actually scales to production workloads, plus the browser extension handles unmanaged SaaS use. Skip this if your primary concern is post-incident forensics rather than prevention; TrojAI prioritizes real-time blocking over deep historical analysis.
Firewall protecting LLMs from prompt attacks, data leaks, and harmful outputs
AI firewall for runtime protection of AI models, applications, and agents
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Firewall for AI vs TrojAI Defend for your llm guardrails needs.
Akamai Firewall for AI: Firewall protecting LLMs from prompt attacks, data leaks, and harmful outputs. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Prompt injection and jailbreak detection and blocking, AI output filtering and content moderation, Sensitive data exposure prevention with multilayered guardrails..
TrojAI Defend: AI firewall for runtime protection of AI models, applications, and agents. built by Troj AI. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring and blocking of AI inputs and outputs, Protection against prompt injection attacks, Jailbreaking prevention..
Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Firewall for AI differentiates with Prompt injection and jailbreak detection and blocking, AI output filtering and content moderation, Sensitive data exposure prevention with multilayered guardrails. TrojAI Defend differentiates with Real-time monitoring and blocking of AI inputs and outputs, Protection against prompt injection attacks, Jailbreaking prevention.
Akamai Firewall for AI is developed by Akamai. TrojAI Defend is developed by Troj AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Firewall for AI and TrojAI Defend serve similar LLM Guardrails use cases: both are LLM Guardrails tools, both cover Content Filtering, AI Firewall. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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