Akamai Firewall for AI: Firewall protecting LLMs from prompt attacks, data leaks, and harmful outputs. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Prompt injection and jailbreak detection and blocking, AI output filtering and content moderation, Sensitive data exposure prevention with multilayered guardrails..

TrojAI Defend: AI firewall for runtime protection of AI models, applications, and agents. built by Troj AI. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring and blocking of AI inputs and outputs, Protection against prompt injection attacks, Jailbreaking prevention..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.