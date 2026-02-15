AI Gateway: Centralized gateway for accessing and securing AI models with routing & monitoring. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Centralized access to multiple AI models through single endpoint, Smart traffic routing based on cost, latency, or policy, Failover and automatic recovery mechanisms..

TrojAI Defend: AI firewall for runtime protection of AI models, applications, and agents. built by Troj AI. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring and blocking of AI inputs and outputs, Protection against prompt injection attacks, Jailbreaking prevention..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.