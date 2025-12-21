Akamai Firewall for AI: Firewall protecting LLMs from prompt attacks, data leaks, and harmful outputs. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Prompt injection and jailbreak detection and blocking, AI output filtering and content moderation, Sensitive data exposure prevention with multilayered guardrails..

Fiddler Guardrails: Guardrails for protecting LLM and agentic applications from harmful content. built by Fiddler AI. Core capabilities include Runtime protection for LLM applications, Harmful content detection and prevention, Security risk monitoring for agentic applications..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.