Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Firewall for AI is a commercial llm guardrails tool by Akamai. Fiddler Guardrails is a commercial llm guardrails tool by Fiddler AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best llm guardrails fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Organizations deploying multiple LLM applications will see immediate value in Akamai Firewall for AI because it enforces consistent security policy across any model or vendor without requiring integration rewrites. The model-agnostic architecture and real-time monitoring against prompt injection, jailbreaks, and data exfiltration address the compliance gap most teams face when LLMs touch sensitive data. Skip this if your use case is a single, narrowly scoped chatbot with no access to customer information; the policy overhead won't justify the spend.
Organizations deploying production LLM and agentic applications need Fiddler Guardrails for runtime content filtering that actually stops harmful outputs before users see them, not just logs them after the fact. The tool covers the full agentic lifecycle with low-latency execution and integrates cleanly into SageMaker, Vertex AI, and Databricks environments, meaning security teams don't have to retrofit it into existing ML pipelines. Skip this if you're looking for a general-purpose LLM observability platform; Fiddler Guardrails is purpose-built for prevention, not retrospective analysis.
Firewall protecting LLMs from prompt attacks, data leaks, and harmful outputs
Guardrails for protecting LLM and agentic applications from harmful content
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Firewall for AI vs Fiddler Guardrails for your llm guardrails needs.
Akamai Firewall for AI: Firewall protecting LLMs from prompt attacks, data leaks, and harmful outputs. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Prompt injection and jailbreak detection and blocking, AI output filtering and content moderation, Sensitive data exposure prevention with multilayered guardrails..
Fiddler Guardrails: Guardrails for protecting LLM and agentic applications from harmful content. built by Fiddler AI. Core capabilities include Runtime protection for LLM applications, Harmful content detection and prevention, Security risk monitoring for agentic applications..
Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Firewall for AI differentiates with Prompt injection and jailbreak detection and blocking, AI output filtering and content moderation, Sensitive data exposure prevention with multilayered guardrails. Fiddler Guardrails differentiates with Runtime protection for LLM applications, Harmful content detection and prevention, Security risk monitoring for agentic applications.
Akamai Firewall for AI is developed by Akamai. Fiddler Guardrails is developed by Fiddler AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Firewall for AI and Fiddler Guardrails serve similar LLM Guardrails use cases: both are LLM Guardrails tools, both cover Content Filtering. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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