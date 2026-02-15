AI Gateway: Centralized gateway for accessing and securing AI models with routing & monitoring. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Centralized access to multiple AI models through single endpoint, Smart traffic routing based on cost, latency, or policy, Failover and automatic recovery mechanisms..

Fiddler Guardrails: Guardrails for protecting LLM and agentic applications from harmful content. built by Fiddler AI. Core capabilities include Runtime protection for LLM applications, Harmful content detection and prevention, Security risk monitoring for agentic applications..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.