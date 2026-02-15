Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Gateway is a commercial llm guardrails tool by NeuralTrust. Fiddler Guardrails is a commercial llm guardrails tool by Fiddler AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best llm guardrails fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams standardizing on multiple LLM providers should use AI Gateway to stop paying for redundant API calls and enforce access controls at the model consumption layer. The semantic caching and smart routing cut token spend measurably, while the granular rate limiting and consumer group-based RBAC address the access control gaps that emerge when developers bypass your approved models. Skip this if your organization runs a single LLM internally or has already baked governance into your application layer; AI Gateway solves the hub problem, not the spoke problem.
Organizations deploying production LLM and agentic applications need Fiddler Guardrails for runtime content filtering that actually stops harmful outputs before users see them, not just logs them after the fact. The tool covers the full agentic lifecycle with low-latency execution and integrates cleanly into SageMaker, Vertex AI, and Databricks environments, meaning security teams don't have to retrofit it into existing ML pipelines. Skip this if you're looking for a general-purpose LLM observability platform; Fiddler Guardrails is purpose-built for prevention, not retrospective analysis.
Centralized gateway for accessing and securing AI models with routing & monitoring
Guardrails for protecting LLM and agentic applications from harmful content
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Common questions about comparing AI Gateway vs Fiddler Guardrails for your llm guardrails needs.
AI Gateway: Centralized gateway for accessing and securing AI models with routing & monitoring. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Centralized access to multiple AI models through single endpoint, Smart traffic routing based on cost, latency, or policy, Failover and automatic recovery mechanisms..
Fiddler Guardrails: Guardrails for protecting LLM and agentic applications from harmful content. built by Fiddler AI. Core capabilities include Runtime protection for LLM applications, Harmful content detection and prevention, Security risk monitoring for agentic applications..
Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Gateway differentiates with Centralized access to multiple AI models through single endpoint, Smart traffic routing based on cost, latency, or policy, Failover and automatic recovery mechanisms. Fiddler Guardrails differentiates with Runtime protection for LLM applications, Harmful content detection and prevention, Security risk monitoring for agentic applications.
AI Gateway is developed by NeuralTrust. Fiddler Guardrails is developed by Fiddler AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Gateway and Fiddler Guardrails serve similar LLM Guardrails use cases: both are LLM Guardrails tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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