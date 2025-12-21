Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Firewall for AI is a commercial llm guardrails tool by Akamai. CBRX AI Security is a commercial ai red teaming tool by CBRX. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best llm guardrails fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Organizations deploying multiple LLM applications will see immediate value in Akamai Firewall for AI because it enforces consistent security policy across any model or vendor without requiring integration rewrites. The model-agnostic architecture and real-time monitoring against prompt injection, jailbreaks, and data exfiltration address the compliance gap most teams face when LLMs touch sensitive data. Skip this if your use case is a single, narrowly scoped chatbot with no access to customer information; the policy overhead won't justify the spend.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying large language models need CBRX AI Security primarily because it covers EU regulatory requirements that most red teaming vendors ignore entirely. GDPR, NIS2, and EU AI Act compliance support is built into their assessments and governance frameworks, not bolted on afterward; this matters if your organization faces these mandates. The team is small (four people), so expect hands-on consulting engagement rather than platform self-service, and you'll need internal security ops ready to act on findings quickly. Skip this if you need a vendor who can cover both AI red teaming and broader cloud security infrastructure in a single contract.
Firewall protecting LLMs from prompt attacks, data leaks, and harmful outputs
European AI security agency offering consulting, red teaming & governance services
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Firewall for AI vs CBRX AI Security for your llm guardrails needs.
Akamai Firewall for AI: Firewall protecting LLMs from prompt attacks, data leaks, and harmful outputs. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Prompt injection and jailbreak detection and blocking, AI output filtering and content moderation, Sensitive data exposure prevention with multilayered guardrails..
CBRX AI Security: European AI security agency offering consulting, red teaming & governance services. built by CBRX. Core capabilities include AI Adoption Assessments, AI Red Teaming for LLM applications and agents, AI Security and Governance Consulting..
Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Firewall for AI differentiates with Prompt injection and jailbreak detection and blocking, AI output filtering and content moderation, Sensitive data exposure prevention with multilayered guardrails. CBRX AI Security differentiates with AI Adoption Assessments, AI Red Teaming for LLM applications and agents, AI Security and Governance Consulting.
Akamai Firewall for AI is developed by Akamai. CBRX AI Security is developed by CBRX. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Firewall for AI and CBRX AI Security serve similar LLM Guardrails use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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