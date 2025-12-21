Akamai Firewall for AI: Firewall protecting LLMs from prompt attacks, data leaks, and harmful outputs. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Prompt injection and jailbreak detection and blocking, AI output filtering and content moderation, Sensitive data exposure prevention with multilayered guardrails..

CBRX AI Security: European AI security agency offering consulting, red teaming & governance services. built by CBRX. Core capabilities include AI Adoption Assessments, AI Red Teaming for LLM applications and agents, AI Security and Governance Consulting..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.