Akamai Enterprise Application Access vs Netskope One Security Service Edge

Akamai Enterprise Application Access

Akamai Enterprise Application Access

ZTNA solution providing identity-based access to private apps

Zero Trust Network Access
 Commercial
Netskope One Security Service Edge

Netskope One Security Service Edge

Cloud-delivered SSE platform with CASB, SWG, ZTNA, and data protection

Security Service Edge
 Commercial
Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
Akamai Enterprise Application Access
Netskope One Security Service Edge
Pricing Model
Commercial
Commercial
Category
Zero Trust Network Access
Security Service Edge
Verified Vendor
Deployment & Fit
Deployment Type
Cloud
Cloud
Company Size Fit
SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Company Information
Company
Akamai
Netskope
Headquarters
Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
Santa Clara, California, United States
Founded, Size & Funding
Use Cases & Capabilities
Access Control
Cloud Security
Device Security
Identity And Access Management
Multi Cloud
VPN
ZTNA
Zero Trust
AI Powered Security
CASB
Data Loss Prevention
SWG
NIST CSF 2.0 Coverage

Akamai Enterprise Application Access

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR2/5
DE0/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total2/22 categories

Netskope One Security Service Edge

GV1/6
ID1/3
PR4/5
DE2/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total8/22 categories
Core Features

Integrations

Community
Community Votes
0
0
Bookmarks
User Reviews

Akamai Enterprise Application Access vs Netskope One Security Service Edge: Complete 2026 Comparison

Choosing between Akamai Enterprise Application Access and Netskope One Security Service Edge for your zero trust network access needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Akamai Enterprise Application Access: ZTNA solution providing identity-based access to private apps

Netskope One Security Service Edge: Cloud-delivered SSE platform with CASB, SWG, ZTNA, and data protection

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between Akamai Enterprise Application Access vs Netskope One Security Service Edge?

Akamai Enterprise Application Access, Netskope One Security Service Edge are all Zero Trust Network Access solutions. Akamai Enterprise Application Access ZTNA solution providing identity-based access to private apps. Netskope One Security Service Edge Cloud-delivered SSE platform with CASB, SWG, ZTNA, and data protection. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: Akamai Enterprise Application Access vs Netskope One Security Service Edge?

The choice between Akamai Enterprise Application Access vs Netskope One Security Service Edge depends on your specific requirements. Akamai Enterprise Application Access is a commercial solution, while Netskope One Security Service Edge is a commercial solution. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between Akamai Enterprise Application Access vs Netskope One Security Service Edge?

Akamai Enterprise Application Access is Commercial, Netskope One Security Service Edge is Commercial. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is Akamai Enterprise Application Access a good alternative to Netskope One Security Service Edge?

Yes, Akamai Enterprise Application Access can be considered as an alternative to Netskope One Security Service Edge for Zero Trust Network Access needs. Both tools offer Zero Trust Network Access capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can Akamai Enterprise Application Access and Netskope One Security Service Edge be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, Akamai Enterprise Application Access and Netskope One Security Service Edge might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Zero Trust Network Access tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

