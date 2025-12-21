Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Edge DNS is a commercial ddos mitigation tool by Akamai. Fastly Bot Management is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Fastly. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ddos mitigation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams defending against DNS-layer DDoS attacks will get the most from Akamai Edge DNS, particularly those running hybrid infrastructure where on-premises DNS needs the same attack surface hardening as cloud-facing services. The Shield NS53 reverse proxy handles both environments without forcing full migration to cloud DNS, and the 100% uptime SLA backed by IP anycast routing across Akamai's global network means your authoritative DNS stays available when attackers are actively flooding it. Skip this if your DNS traffic is light and you're comfortable with basic rate-limiting from your registrar; Edge DNS is built for organizations absorbing sustained volumetric attacks, not for complexity reduction.
SMB and mid-market teams protecting web applications from credential stuffing and account takeover will get the most from Fastly Bot Management; its server-side and client-side bot classification engine catches attacks that rule-based filters miss, and the Network Learning Exchange reputation feed means you're blocking IPs flagged across Fastly's customer base. The real-time dashboard gives you visibility into bot behavior patterns without requiring a separate SIEM integration. Skip this if your primary concern is DDoS mitigation at scale; while Fastly includes DDoS protection, dedicated DDoS vendors with stronger volumetric attack capabilities will outperform it on pure throughput defense.
Cloud-based DNS service with DDoS protection and traffic management
Bot detection and mitigation solution for web apps and APIs
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Edge DNS vs Fastly Bot Management for your ddos mitigation needs.
Akamai Edge DNS: Cloud-based DNS service with DDoS protection and traffic management. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include DDoS protection for DNS infrastructure, Primary and secondary DNS zone management, Shield NS53 reverse proxy for on-premises and hybrid DNS protection..
Fastly Bot Management: Bot detection and mitigation solution for web apps and APIs. built by Fastly. Core capabilities include Advanced bot classification with server-side and client-side analysis, Dynamic Challenges for adaptive bot mitigation, Customizable rules, rate limiting, and IP blocking..
Both serve the DDoS Mitigation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Edge DNS differentiates with DDoS protection for DNS infrastructure, Primary and secondary DNS zone management, Shield NS53 reverse proxy for on-premises and hybrid DNS protection. Fastly Bot Management differentiates with Advanced bot classification with server-side and client-side analysis, Dynamic Challenges for adaptive bot mitigation, Customizable rules, rate limiting, and IP blocking.
Akamai Edge DNS is developed by Akamai. Fastly Bot Management is developed by Fastly. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Edge DNS and Fastly Bot Management serve similar DDoS Mitigation use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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