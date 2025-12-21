Akamai Edge DNS: Cloud-based DNS service with DDoS protection and traffic management. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include DDoS protection for DNS infrastructure, Primary and secondary DNS zone management, Shield NS53 reverse proxy for on-premises and hybrid DNS protection..

Fastly Bot Management: Bot detection and mitigation solution for web apps and APIs. built by Fastly. Core capabilities include Advanced bot classification with server-side and client-side analysis, Dynamic Challenges for adaptive bot mitigation, Customizable rules, rate limiting, and IP blocking..

Both serve the DDoS Mitigation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.