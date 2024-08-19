Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance is a commercial runtime application self-protection tool by Akamai. SSTImap is a free penetration testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best runtime application self-protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing e-commerce or payment-processing sites should use Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance to catch skimming attacks and form-jacking that network-layer tools completely miss. PCI DSS v4.0 compliance requires client-side controls, and Akamai's hybrid deployment covers both first-party and third-party script monitoring without forcing a wholesale infrastructure rebuild. The honest gap: this tool excels at detection and compliance reporting but lacks the incident response automation that larger SOCs expect, making it a better fit for organizations with dedicated compliance teams than those treating this as part of broader threat hunting.
Penetration testers and AppSec engineers who need to systematically hunt Server-Side Template Injection vulnerabilities will find SSTImap invaluable because it automates what would otherwise be tedious manual testing across multiple template engines and injection points. The 1,173 GitHub stars and free pricing mean it's already battle-tested in real engagements, with no licensing friction to slow adoption across your team. Skip this if you're looking for a commercial platform that bundles SSTI detection with broader web app scanning and incident response workflows; SSTImap is deliberately focused, command-line first, and expects you to own integration into your testing pipeline.
Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance is a security tool that monitors and protects against client-side threats on websites, aiding in PCI DSS v4.0 compliance.
SSTImap is an automated detection tool that identifies Server-Side Template Injection vulnerabilities in web applications through systematic testing and analysis.
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance vs SSTImap for your runtime application self-protection needs.
Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance: Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance is a security tool that monitors and protects against client-side threats on websites, aiding in PCI DSS v4.0 compliance. built by Akamai..
SSTImap: SSTImap is an automated detection tool that identifies Server-Side Template Injection vulnerabilities in web applications through systematic testing and analysis..
Both serve the Runtime Application Self-Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance is developed by Akamai. SSTImap is open-source with 1,173 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance and SSTImap serve similar Runtime Application Self-Protection use cases: both cover Web Security. Key differences: Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance is Commercial while SSTImap is Free, SSTImap is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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