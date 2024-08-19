Mid-market and enterprise teams managing e-commerce or payment-processing sites should use Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance to catch skimming attacks and form-jacking that network-layer tools completely miss. PCI DSS v4.0 compliance requires client-side controls, and Akamai's hybrid deployment covers both first-party and third-party script monitoring without forcing a wholesale infrastructure rebuild. The honest gap: this tool excels at detection and compliance reporting but lacks the incident response automation that larger SOCs expect, making it a better fit for organizations with dedicated compliance teams than those treating this as part of broader threat hunting.

SSTImap

Penetration testers and AppSec engineers who need to systematically hunt Server-Side Template Injection vulnerabilities will find SSTImap invaluable because it automates what would otherwise be tedious manual testing across multiple template engines and injection points. The 1,173 GitHub stars and free pricing mean it's already battle-tested in real engagements, with no licensing friction to slow adoption across your team. Skip this if you're looking for a commercial platform that bundles SSTI detection with broader web app scanning and incident response workflows; SSTImap is deliberately focused, command-line first, and expects you to own integration into your testing pipeline.