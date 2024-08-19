Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Akamai. Qualys TotalAppSec is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Qualys. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing e-commerce or payment-processing sites should use Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance to catch skimming attacks and form-jacking that network-layer tools completely miss. PCI DSS v4.0 compliance requires client-side controls, and Akamai's hybrid deployment covers both first-party and third-party script monitoring without forcing a wholesale infrastructure rebuild. The honest gap: this tool excels at detection and compliance reporting but lacks the incident response automation that larger SOCs expect, making it a better fit for organizations with dedicated compliance teams than those treating this as part of broader threat hunting.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with sprawling web applications and APIs across multiple clouds will get the most from Qualys TotalAppSec because its AI-assisted clustering actually reduces scan overhead on large attack surfaces instead of just generating more noise. The tool covers OWASP Top 10 and API Top 10 with continuous monitoring and integrates third-party pen test findings from Burp and BugCrowd, which means you're not rebuilding your threat picture across disconnected tools. Skip this if your priority is SAST or supply chain scanning; Qualys TotalAppSec does runtime application security well but doesn't shift left into code repositories.
Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance is a security tool that monitors and protects against client-side threats on websites, aiding in PCI DSS v4.0 compliance.
Cloud-based DAST solution for web app & API security with AI-powered scanning
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance vs Qualys TotalAppSec for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance: Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance is a security tool that monitors and protects against client-side threats on websites, aiding in PCI DSS v4.0 compliance. built by Akamai..
Qualys TotalAppSec: Cloud-based DAST solution for web app & API security with AI-powered scanning. built by Qualys. Core capabilities include Automated web application and API discovery across on-premises and multi-cloud environments, DAST scanning for OWASP Top 10 and OWASP API Top 10 vulnerabilities, PII and sensitive data exposure detection for GDPR, PCI DSS, and HIPAA compliance..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance is developed by Akamai. Qualys TotalAppSec is developed by Qualys. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance and Qualys TotalAppSec serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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