Mid-market and enterprise teams managing e-commerce or payment-processing sites should use Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance to catch skimming attacks and form-jacking that network-layer tools completely miss. PCI DSS v4.0 compliance requires client-side controls, and Akamai's hybrid deployment covers both first-party and third-party script monitoring without forcing a wholesale infrastructure rebuild. The honest gap: this tool excels at detection and compliance reporting but lacks the incident response automation that larger SOCs expect, making it a better fit for organizations with dedicated compliance teams than those treating this as part of broader threat hunting.

EvoMaster

Development teams shipping APIs without security test coverage should use EvoMaster to automatically generate attack payloads that traditional unit tests miss; the tool's evolutionary algorithms find edge cases and input combinations humans won't, reducing the manual effort of fuzzing by orders of magnitude. It's free and open-source with 611 GitHub stars, meaning you're not paying license fees to experiment with dynamic testing in CI/CD pipelines. Skip this if your APIs are already wrapped in a WAF or if you need runtime protection for production traffic; EvoMaster finds bugs before deployment, not after.